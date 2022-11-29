Help Pillars Ka Pou Whakahou Bring Joy To Children Of People In Prison This Festive Season

This Christmas, Pillars Ka Pou Whakahou is spreading joy, light and laugher to children and families impacted by a whānau members prison or community sentence.

Children of people in prison are one of New Zealand’s most vulnerable populations, they are the invisible victims of crime and often forgotten in the current justice system. By donating to Pillars Ka Pou Whakahou, you can be the Christmas creator for a Pillars family this festive season.

Pillars Ka Pou Whakahou is raising money for kai and essentials, so that families can enjoy dinner at Christmas. Presents under the tree, so each child gets a gift, and raising money for social work services into the new year.

57% of Pillars whānau are food insecure. 96% of Pillars children are struggling emotionally. Currently, there is no law that protects children of people in prison. While Pillars service is free, the cost of supporting families and children is not.

Help Pillars bring joy light and laughter to children and families this festive season. pillarssantaclaus.raisely.com/

© Scoop Media

