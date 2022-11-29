Recall Of Poppy Seeds Not Intended For Sale Directly To Public

New Zealand Food Safety (NZFS) is supporting Davis Trading Company in its recall of imported poppy seeds that are not intended for sale directly to the public.

“Davis Trading Company sold product directly to consumers when it was intended to be sold only to manufacturers as an ingredient for making other foods,” says NZFS deputy director-general Vincent Arbuckle.

“The concern with this product is that it contains higher levels of alkaloids.

“There is no evidence to suggest that the product is unsafe for use in normal cooking and baking at home,” Mr Arbuckle said.

“However, people who consume large amounts of poppy seeds, including by drinking poppy seed tea, may be at risk. Anyone who consumes poppy seed tea and experiences any unusual and severe symptoms should seek urgent medical assistance.

“Given the product was not intended to be sold directly to consumers, our advice, if you have any recalled product, is that you return it to the place of purchase. If you’re unable to do that, dispose of it safely.”

If you have consumed any of these poppy seeds and are concerned for your health, contact your health professional, or call Healthline on 0800 611 116.

Information on poppy seed tea can be found at the High Alert website here. The New Zealand Drug Foundation can be reached here.

Poppy seeds from these brands/stores are affected:

Davis Food Ingredients

Attitude Foods

Bin Inn

Essenté

Farm By Nature

Foodfirst

Fresh Line

Icelandic

Wholesale Foods

Most of the recalled poppy seeds have already been removed from the supply chain. The recalled product has been sold at a range of ethnic supermarkets, produce stores and retail outlets throughout New Zealand. NZFS is working with the company to ensure the product is taken off shelves where it is available.

The poppy seeds recalled in Australia earlier this month are not available in New Zealand.

For up-to-date details of the recall, including pictures, brands, batches, dates and where it has been for sale is available on our food recall page here.

