Update on missing person John Mills

Detective Inspector Daryl Smith:

Police are continuing their investigation into the disappearance of 52-year-old John Mills.

Mr Mills was reported missing from his home in Mount Roskill in Auckland in June.

His car, a blue Nissan Pulsar with the registration YD4731, was last seen in the Waikato area.

Mr Mills is described as being around 178cm tall and of medium build.

Through our investigation efforts we have identified several locations of interest, including an area off Cambridge Road in Hillcrest, which members of the Police specialist search team will be searching today.

Police remain committed to finding Mr Mills and returning him to his whānau.

We would like to thank those who have come forward with information and assisted us so far.

We continue to appeal to the community for sightings of Mr Mills or his vehicle, particularly around the time he was reported missing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Hamilton Police on 105 and quote file 220620/9565.

Information can also be provided anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.

