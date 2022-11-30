Start Summer Off On The Right (or Left) Foot With Welly Walks

Leave the concrete jungle behind and experience the beauty of nature with the always popular Welly Walks season which kicks-off next week.

This annual event showcases the many walking tracks around Pōneke, and this year’s six walks range from beginners to pro, for kids, for dogs, and there’ll also be treats to be discovered along the way.

The treats box is back and bigger than ever before, filled to the brim with goodies from local Wellington businesses, but a secret code will be needed to unlock the treasure trove.

We’re also encouraging walkers to share their experience on Instagram of any of our trails during the campaign, and go in the draw to win a one-night staycation at the incredible Pipinui Point cliffside luxury cabin.

Keep an eye on Council’s social media channels for walks of the week each Monday from 5 December, with secret codes released on Fridays and treat box locations revealed each Saturday (except Saturday 21 December and Saturday 7 January when the treat box will be having a festive break).

Rules of engagement:

Read the story on Monday afternoon and find out where the walk of the week is.

Keep an eye on our Instagram over the week to find out the secret code for the treat box.

Head to the trail from 9am the following Saturday and keep an eye on social media for the exact location of the treat box.

Unlock the treat box with the secret code to get a treat (but be quick, they go fast!).

Share a photo of your walk on Instagram with the hashtag #WellyWalks and go in the draw to win the getaway experience.

Wellington has hundreds of walks around the city, from bush to coast, different levels of abilities, dog and kid friendly, and some are accessible for wheelchairs. More information, maps and apps can be found at wellington.govt.nz/walks.

© Scoop Media

