Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Council Accepts Better Off Fund

Wednesday, 30 November 2022, 3:06 pm
Press Release: Hurunui District Council

An injection of funds may soon be available to Council as a result of the government’s proposed Three Waters Reform.

At yesterday’s monthly Council meeting, it was unanimously agreed to apply to the Department of Internal Affairs (DIA) for Tranche 1 of Better Off Funding.

The application will be for $2.67 million.

Despite this application, Council remains firmly opposed to the Reform as it currently stands.

Chief Executive Officer Hamish Dobbie will submit the application, at which time he will make it clear to the DIA that Hurunui District Council remains strongly opposed to the current Three Waters Reform proposal, yet acknowledges that accepting Tranche 1 funding will enable the betterment of the District with funds being made available for various projects.

The DIA has stated Tranche 2 funding of $8.01m will be available to the District for further works, in July 2024.

Dobbie suggested given the General Election between now and then, accepting Tranche 1 immediately de-risks the potential loss of funding if a change of government occurs.

“We are better to take the money now, rather than roll the dice and see if it’s still available in 2024,” said Dobbie.

Around the table, Councillors raised the issue of the risk of public perception that accepting the Fund equates to accepting the Reform, thereby neglecting its own people.

Dobbie responded by assuring Councillors that within the application, it will be clearly stated Council will concurrently continue to undertake all acts and responsibilities under the Local Government Act, which is to serve the community as best it can.

© Scoop Media

JOIN OUR FREE WEEKLY NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.

* indicates required

Join Scoop Citizen

Scoop is a champion of independent journalism and open publishing - informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from a wide range of sectors. Join us and support the publication of trustworthy, relevant, public interest news, freely accessible to all New Zealanders:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Hurunui District Council on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS



Gordon Campbell: On The Gaslighting About Inflation


Reportedly, we’re going to need to have a recession next year in order to curb our wild spending habits and bring inflation under control. According to some economists, we’ve all been spending our hefty wage rises so freely that up to 50,000 of us may have to lose our jobs next year to get the economy back in proper working order. Who knew?..
More>>



 
 


Government: Sets Out Next Steps For On-farm Sequestration Strategy
Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern, Agriculture Minister Damien O’Connor and Climate Change Minister James Shaw have confirmed the next steps in the Government’s partnership with the primary sector to develop a strategy for on-farm carbon sequestration... More>>


Greens: NZ Needs Strong Protection Against Water Privatisation
“The only way to guarantee a water secure future for our kids is to keep infrastructure and services in public ownership – and to protect this principle in law... More>>

nib: Confronting Survey Results Show ‘Parents Have Never Done It So Hard’
Leading health insurer, nib New Zealand (nib), has released initial findings from its fourth annual State of the Nation Parenting Survey, revealing the impact of the rising cost of living on Kiwi parents... More>>



Government: Prime Minister Concludes Bilateral Talks With Finnish PM
Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern and Finnish Prime Minister Sanna Marin have concluded their first in person bilateral meeting in Auckland this morning... More>>



ACT: An Environmental Protection Act That Works

“Almost everyone is frustrated with the Resource Management Act, including environmentalists who believe it has failed its environmental goals. ACT’s proposed Resource Management reforms... More>>

Electoral Commission: Voting Starts In The Hamilton West By-election
Voting gets underway on Monday in the Hamilton West by-election to choose a local member of Parliament. ‘If you’re enrolled in the Hamilton West electorate, you can vote at an advance voting place... More>>


work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Follow Scoop on Google News
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 
 