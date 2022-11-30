Council Accepts Better Off Fund

An injection of funds may soon be available to Council as a result of the government’s proposed Three Waters Reform.

At yesterday’s monthly Council meeting, it was unanimously agreed to apply to the Department of Internal Affairs (DIA) for Tranche 1 of Better Off Funding.

The application will be for $2.67 million.

Despite this application, Council remains firmly opposed to the Reform as it currently stands.

Chief Executive Officer Hamish Dobbie will submit the application, at which time he will make it clear to the DIA that Hurunui District Council remains strongly opposed to the current Three Waters Reform proposal, yet acknowledges that accepting Tranche 1 funding will enable the betterment of the District with funds being made available for various projects.

The DIA has stated Tranche 2 funding of $8.01m will be available to the District for further works, in July 2024.

Dobbie suggested given the General Election between now and then, accepting Tranche 1 immediately de-risks the potential loss of funding if a change of government occurs.

“We are better to take the money now, rather than roll the dice and see if it’s still available in 2024,” said Dobbie.

Around the table, Councillors raised the issue of the risk of public perception that accepting the Fund equates to accepting the Reform, thereby neglecting its own people.

Dobbie responded by assuring Councillors that within the application, it will be clearly stated Council will concurrently continue to undertake all acts and responsibilities under the Local Government Act, which is to serve the community as best it can.

