Search To Resume On Wairoa River

The search will resume in Wairoa this morning for a person who went missing after a dingy capsized.

Two people were in the 2.5-metre-long aluminium dingy when it flipped in the Wairoa River, at Wairoa, yesterday. One managed to swim to shore and alerted Police about 5.30pm.

Police Search and Rescue, Surf Life Saving and two helicopters were involved in the search last night.

The dingy was located by search crews in a helicopter, upturned on mud flats on the northern side of the river and about 500m upstream from the river mouth.

The search is due to resume this morning along the lower reaches of the Wairoa River, with assistance from the Police Dive Squad.

The man's family and those involved are being supported by Victim Support.

