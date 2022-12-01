Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Fire And Emergency New Zealand Declares A Prohibited Fire Season For The Hauraki Gulf Islands

Thursday, 1 December 2022, 10:00 am
Press Release: Fire and Emergency NZ

The Hauraki Gulf will move to a Prohibited Fire Season at 8am on Thursday 01 December, until further notice.

A prohibited fire season means a total ban on outdoor fires, and all previously granted fire permits are suspended.

Te Hiku region manager, Ron Devlin, says the combination of a wet winter and a warm spring has led to exceptional growth of scrub and grasses on the islands in the Hauraki Gulf.

"With increasing temperatures, these fuels have the potential to dry out very quickly. All it takes is for a period of drying winds, and the risk of wildfires occurring and spreading is raised considerably.

"It’s important that we reduce the risks as much as possible before the summer season kicks in and brings an increase in visitors and holidaymakers to the islands.

"With this in mind, the decision has been made to prohibit all outdoor fires across all islands in the Hauraki Gulf until further notice."

Ron Devlin asks all Hauraki Gulf communities and visitors to do their part in helping to reduce the risk of wildfire spread.

"It only takes one spark to start a devastating wildfire. That spark can come from the site of an historic controlled burn, a lawnmower, or powerlines sagging into vegetation.

"Contact your power supplier if you have any concerns, and if the wires are sparking or smoking, call 111 immediately."

He says it’s also important to make sure your home is fire safe.

"Protect your home by making sure your roofs and gutters are clear of dead leaves, debris and pine needles as these can create fuel for a fire. Move anything that could burn (such as mulch, leaves, firewood piles) away from exterior walls, decks or porches. Have a fire plan."

You can find information about what you can and can’t do during a prohibited fire season as well as fire safety tips at www.checkitsalright.nz.

© Scoop Media

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.


Join Scoop Citizen

Scoop is a champion of independent journalism and open publishing - informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from a wide range of sectors. Join us and support the publication of trustworthy, relevant, public interest news, freely accessible to all New Zealanders:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Fire and Emergency NZ on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS



Gordon Campbell: On The Gaslighting About Inflation


Reportedly, we’re going to need to have a recession next year in order to curb our wild spending habits and bring inflation under control. According to some economists, we’ve all been spending our hefty wage rises so freely that up to 50,000 of us may have to lose our jobs next year to get the economy back in proper working order. Who knew?..
More>>



 
 


Government: Sets Out Next Steps For On-farm Sequestration Strategy
Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern, Agriculture Minister Damien O’Connor and Climate Change Minister James Shaw have confirmed the next steps in the Government’s partnership with the primary sector to develop a strategy for on-farm carbon sequestration... More>>


Greens: NZ Needs Strong Protection Against Water Privatisation
“The only way to guarantee a water secure future for our kids is to keep infrastructure and services in public ownership – and to protect this principle in law... More>>

nib: Confronting Survey Results Show ‘Parents Have Never Done It So Hard’
Leading health insurer, nib New Zealand (nib), has released initial findings from its fourth annual State of the Nation Parenting Survey, revealing the impact of the rising cost of living on Kiwi parents... More>>



Government: Prime Minister Concludes Bilateral Talks With Finnish PM
Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern and Finnish Prime Minister Sanna Marin have concluded their first in person bilateral meeting in Auckland this morning... More>>



ACT: An Environmental Protection Act That Works

“Almost everyone is frustrated with the Resource Management Act, including environmentalists who believe it has failed its environmental goals. ACT’s proposed Resource Management reforms... More>>

Electoral Commission: Voting Starts In The Hamilton West By-election
Voting gets underway on Monday in the Hamilton West by-election to choose a local member of Parliament. ‘If you’re enrolled in the Hamilton West electorate, you can vote at an advance voting place... More>>


work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Follow Scoop on Google News
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 
 