Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Mayor’s Budget Proposal Seeks Record Savings

Thursday, 1 December 2022, 10:04 am
Press Release: Office of the Mayor of Auckland

Auckland Mayor Wayne Brown’s forthcoming 2023/24 budget proposal will seek record savings of $130 million across Auckland Council, and Council-Controlled Organisations (CCOs), to help bridge a forecast budget hole of $295 million.

Cost savings from Auckland Council, Auckland Transport, Tataki Auckland Unlimited, and Eke Panuku Development Auckland are part of Mayor Brown’s budget proposal, which will be put to the council’s Governing Body next week.

The Mayor said he brings a fresh pair of eyes to the annual budget.

This is the biggest savings package in Auckland Council’s history and will help prevent a rates rise of more than 13%, which would otherwise be required to bridge the budget hole.

The Mayor’s Office confirmed today that the budget proposal will include:

  • $60 million in savings from Auckland Council spending in 2023/24, on top of $33 million in cuts for the current financial year.
  • $25 million in savings offered by Auckland Transport for 2023/24.
  • $27.5 million in savings offered by Tataki Auckland Unlimited for 2023/24.
  • $5 million initial savings offered by Eke Panuku Development Auckland for 2023/24.

The Expenditure Control and Procurement Committee will be asked to identify a further $7.5 million from Auckland Transport and $5 million from Auckland Council and other CCOs in savings.

In addition to $130 million in savings from Auckland Council and CCOs, the Mayor’s budget proposal will now seek a further $10 million from Ports of Auckland Ltd, bringing the total dividend to at least $31 million for 2023/24.

There is no provision as yet for an expected increase in costs for the City Rail Link.

“These savings are just one part of my budget proposal, which will help keep rates affordable for Auckland households amidst this cost-of-living crisis and rising mortgage rates,” Mayor Brown said.

“The first place to look for greater efficiencies and cost savings is inside our own organisation, without touching the core services that Aucklanders told me they value.”

© Scoop Media

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.


Join Scoop Citizen

Scoop is a champion of independent journalism and open publishing - informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from a wide range of sectors. Join us and support the publication of trustworthy, relevant, public interest news, freely accessible to all New Zealanders:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Office of the Mayor of Auckland on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS



Gordon Campbell: On The Gaslighting About Inflation


Reportedly, we’re going to need to have a recession next year in order to curb our wild spending habits and bring inflation under control. According to some economists, we’ve all been spending our hefty wage rises so freely that up to 50,000 of us may have to lose our jobs next year to get the economy back in proper working order. Who knew?..
More>>



 
 


Government: Sets Out Next Steps For On-farm Sequestration Strategy
Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern, Agriculture Minister Damien O’Connor and Climate Change Minister James Shaw have confirmed the next steps in the Government’s partnership with the primary sector to develop a strategy for on-farm carbon sequestration... More>>


Greens: NZ Needs Strong Protection Against Water Privatisation
“The only way to guarantee a water secure future for our kids is to keep infrastructure and services in public ownership – and to protect this principle in law... More>>

nib: Confronting Survey Results Show ‘Parents Have Never Done It So Hard’
Leading health insurer, nib New Zealand (nib), has released initial findings from its fourth annual State of the Nation Parenting Survey, revealing the impact of the rising cost of living on Kiwi parents... More>>



Government: Prime Minister Concludes Bilateral Talks With Finnish PM
Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern and Finnish Prime Minister Sanna Marin have concluded their first in person bilateral meeting in Auckland this morning... More>>



ACT: An Environmental Protection Act That Works

“Almost everyone is frustrated with the Resource Management Act, including environmentalists who believe it has failed its environmental goals. ACT’s proposed Resource Management reforms... More>>

Electoral Commission: Voting Starts In The Hamilton West By-election
Voting gets underway on Monday in the Hamilton West by-election to choose a local member of Parliament. ‘If you’re enrolled in the Hamilton West electorate, you can vote at an advance voting place... More>>


work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Follow Scoop on Google News
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 
 