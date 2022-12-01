UPDATE - Fatal Crash, SH 2, Whirinaki

Scoop is a champion of independent journalism and open publishing - informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from a wide range of sectors. Join us and support the publication of trustworthy, relevant, public interest news, freely accessible to all New Zealanders:
Reportedly, we’re going to need to have a recession next year in order to curb our wild spending habits and bring inflation under control. According to some economists, we’ve all been spending our hefty wage rises so freely that up to 50,000 of us may have to lose our jobs next year to get the economy back in proper working order. Who knew?.. More>>