Search For Man Missing In The Water Underway

Police are searching for a person outstanding in the water off Pukerewa Road following a report around 3:30pm.

Three men had been fishing in the area when one slipped on the rocks and fell into the water.

A helicopter was initially dispatched but was later stood down and replaced by a fixed wing aircraft to conduct aerial searches of the area.

One man was treated for injuries at the scene and another remains

outstanding.

The search remains ongoing.

