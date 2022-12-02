Stratford Youth Council Is Recruiting

Stratford District Youth Council (SDYC) is asking local young people to step up for their community and apply to become Youth Councillors for 2023.

SDYC Co-Chair Keisya Gunawan, says becoming part of the youth council is a great opportunity to contribute to the lives of young people in the region.

“We’re young and we’re able to come at things from a different perspective. The youth council gives feedback on district annual plans and community strategies. These really affect young people, and it’s awesome that we help their voices be heard around the council chambers,” she says.

SDYC Co-Chair Achim Hanne, says putting on community events has been a highlight of his time in the youth council.

“We get to dream up and help deliver fun events that young people actually want to go to. We’ve delivered On the Bus trips, Colour in the Park, and events like A Scary Night,” he says.

“It’s not just about the events we put on, though. We can get the opportunity to go to things like Youth Parliament and Model UN, which is a whole lot more fun than it sounds,” Achim jokes.

Online applications are open now at Stratford.govt.nz/YouthCouncil and close at 12pm on Tuesday 31 January 2023. Young people aged between 12 and 24, and who live, work, or go to school in Stratford district, are eligible to apply.

Youth Councillors attend two meetings a month; one formal meeting and a project meeting.

People can visit SDYC on Instagram and Facebook for more information on becoming a Youth Councillor. Vanessa, Stratford District Council Community Development Officer, is also on hand to answer questions. Vanessa can be contacted at VFischer@stratford.govt.nz or 06 765 6099.

