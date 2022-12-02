Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Special Olympics Flame of Hope: Blazes Into Wellington

Friday, 2 December 2022, 11:08 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police

Wellington District Police will join some of the region’s Special Olympics athletes on Saturday 3 December from 9.30am in Lower Hutt to carry the Special Olympics Flame of Hope.

They will ‘walk’ the flame from Lower Hutt to Wellington, via the Lady Liz Police Launch across the harbour on board the vessel.

Timetable for Lower Hutt Leg with torch

• 9.30am - Hutt Valley-based athletes, family and supporters assemble 
outside Lower Hutt police station on Kings Crescent. Hutt-based media can 
join here.
• 9.50am - Parade makes its way to Lower Hutt Town Hall.
• 10.30am – Presentation to athletes by Lower Hutt Mayor and Police.
• 10.50am – A selection of athletes travel to the Seaview Marina where 
they will board the Police Launch Lady Liz.
• 11am – Lady Liz departs the Seaview Marina and makes its way to the 
Maritime Police Unit base at Wellington Wharf.

Timetable for Wellington Leg with torch

• 11.30am – Hutt Valley athletes pass the torch of hope to 
representatives from the Wellington and Mana Special Olympics Clubs and 
Wellington Mayor at the Wellington Wharf. Wellington-based media can join 
here.
• 11.45am – The parade makes its way to Parliament.
• 12.30pm - Law Enforcement Torch Run concludes.

The Wellington leg of the LETR also coincides with the International Day of Persons with Disabilities which promotes the rights and well-being of persons with disabilities in our communities.

The Law Enforcement Torch Run (LETR) has seen torches relayed from each end of New Zealand to Hamilton – the venue for the 2022 Special Olympics National Summer Games which takes place next week on Thursday 8 December.

“The support of the New Zealand Police and other service personnel is hugely valued and we have enjoyed taking to the streets with them as we’ve moved throughout the country,” Special Olympics chief executive Carolyn Young says.

“The LETR is one of the highlights of major Special Olympics events, and this year we are excited that the torches will travel to regions and clubs taking part in the National Summer Games.”

Inspector Mark Harrison, of Palmerston North Police, is Director of LETR NZ. “Once again we are delighted to be able to support the build-up to the National Summer Games. Law enforcement staff have been proud to run alongside the athletes through our communities as the Flame of Hope makes its way to the Games in Hamilton.” The Flame represents so much of what policing is about – it stands for hope, courage, opportunity, inspiration and equality,” Harrison added.

The Wellington leg of the LETR is the second to last of several torch run events which have taken place throughout New Zealand in the lead-up to the Special Olympics National Summer Games in Hamilton.

More than 1,300 athletes from 42 Special Olympics Clubs will take part in this year’s Games, which will take place from 8 to 12 December. Held every four years, the Special Olympics New Zealand National Summer Games is the largest event for athletes with intellectual disabilities in New Zealand.

Similar in style to the Olympic torch relay, the LETR is a series of runs and fundraising events that raise awareness and money for the Special Olympics movement. Globally more than 90,000 police professionals and supporters across 46 countries participate in Law Enforcement Torch Runs.

© Scoop Media

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.


Join Scoop Citizen

Scoop is a champion of independent journalism and open publishing - informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from a wide range of sectors. Join us and support the publication of trustworthy, relevant, public interest news, freely accessible to all New Zealanders:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from New Zealand Police on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS



Gordon Campbell: On Why The SIS Need Operational Ground Rules


This is bad, right? Apparently the SIS used its powers illegally when it raided journalist Nicky Hager’s cell phone and extracted information that still failed to identify one of the key sources for Hager’s 2011 book Other People’s Wars. In that book, Hager had revealed hitherto unknown aspects of New Zealand’s involvement in the wars in Afghanistan and Iraq. Earlier this week, Hager was issued an apology, and awarded $66,000 in compensation. About $24,000 of that sum will go towards the legal costs he incurred in the course of bringing the SIS to justice...
More>>



 
 



Nicky Harger: NZSIS Apologises To Nicky Hager For Unlawfully Obtaining Private Phone Records
“This is an important result for journalism”, said Felix Geiringer, one of the barristers representing Mr Hager. “Our intelligence services are given substantial powers... More>>



Government: Sets Out Next Steps For On-farm Sequestration Strategy
Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern, Agriculture Minister Damien O’Connor and Climate Change Minister James Shaw have confirmed the next steps in the Government’s partnership with the primary sector to develop a strategy for on-farm carbon sequestration... More>>


Greens: NZ Needs Strong Protection Against Water Privatisation
“The only way to guarantee a water secure future for our kids is to keep infrastructure and services in public ownership – and to protect this principle in law... More>>

Treasury: Financial Statements Of The Government Of New Zealand For The 4 Months Ended 31 October 2022
These financial statements reflect the financial position (service potential and financial capacity) as at
31 October 2022, and the financial results of operations and cash flows for the period ended on that date... More>>


Government: Prime Minister Concludes Bilateral Talks With Finnish PM
Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern and Finnish Prime Minister Sanna Marin have concluded their first in person bilateral meeting in Auckland this morning... More>>



ACT: An Environmental Protection Act That Works

“Almost everyone is frustrated with the Resource Management Act, including environmentalists who believe it has failed its environmental goals. ACT’s proposed Resource Management reforms... More>>

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Follow Scoop on Google News
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 
 