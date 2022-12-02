Police Appeal For Information In Relation To Te Teko Incident

Te Teko Police are currently investigating an incident in which 150 Gold Kiwifruit vines were cut at an orchard in Te Teko, sometime between 24 and 26 October.

Te Teko Rural Liaison Officer, Constable Wayne Lawrence says the damage caused to the vines has set the vines back three years, before they are able to be harvested again.

The financial cost through loss of income and ongoing cost to repair the vines is also extremely high, to the point where the victim may never recoup what has been lost.

This is a mindless act, which has not only caused the victim a financial loss but also a considerable amount of emotional harm.

Kiwifruit orchards are a large employer in the Te Teko area, so it also effects employment and investment in the community.

Police would also like to remind the public to report any suspicious behaviour, and make all attempts make their properties are secure as they can, by installing CCTV, gate sensors and good secure storage.

Police are asking for any information leading to who is responsible. Information can be shared via 105 or online at https://www.police.govt.nz/use-105 ‘Update My Report’ quoting file number 221126/4321. Information can also be shared anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.

