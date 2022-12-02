Future Of The Levin Landfill To Be Included In Council's Long Term Plan Amendment

The Future of the Levin Landfill will be included in Horowhenua District Council’s Long Term Plan (LTP) 2021-2041 Amendment, ensuring a decision on the future of the Levin Landfill is made by June 2023.

Council were given two options at their 23 November 2022 meeting - to include the decision in the LTP 2021-2041 Amendment or wait until the LTP 2024-2044. There was consensus around the Council table to choose the earlier date, with Elected Members conscious that the timeline would be tight but that a significant amount of time, resource and cost had been allocated over the last five years to reaching a conclusion on the landfill, and a decision was yet to be made.

Additional work is required to complete the supporting documentation for the decision, with future options and the associated financial impact needing to be presented to the community through a formal consultation process. Ahead of formal community consultation, Council will meet a number of times in the lead-up to Christmas to discuss and assess the Future of the Levin Landfill options.

Mayor Bernie Wanden says, “A decision around a closure date of the landfill is the first step along the way to reimagining the delivery of our solid waste activity. Council is committed to doing the work to ensure that all options are considered for the landfill, alongside a strategic view of waste minimisation for our district, in order for social, cultural, financial and environmental impacts to be fully explored."

Council will consider an additional report on 14 December, where they will make a decision on funding and commitments associated with the remediation of the old dump and current open landfill cell.

