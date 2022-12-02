Correction - Damage To Te Teko Kiwifruit Vines

A media release issued yesterday regarding damage to Gold Kiwifruit vines at an orchard in Te Teko said the vines were cut between 24 and 26 October.

This was incorrect - the vines were cut between 24 and 26 November.

Anyone with information which could assist our enquiries into the damage is asked to contact Police.

Information can be shared via 105 or online at https://www.police.govt.nz/use-105 ‘Update My Report’ quoting file number 221126/4321.

Information can also be shared anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.

© Scoop Media

