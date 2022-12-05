Man In Hospital, Firearm Recovered Following Fleeing Driver Incident

An offender has suffered serious injuries and a firearm has been located following a fleeing driver incident in Auckland early this morning.

The incident began just before 5am in Epsom, when the offender has unsuccessfully attempted to steal a vehicle by allegedly presenting a firearm at a driver on Gillies Avenue.

After the failed attempt, the offender has then got into another stolen vehicle and left the area.

By this time Eagle had responded to the area and located the vehicle, monitoring it travelling to an address on Cedar Heights Avenue, Massey.

At the property the offender has attempted to evade the Eagle crew observing from above but instead was allegedly seen getting into another vehicle.

A pursuit was engaged, and he has allegedly driven this vehicle at speed, entering the motorway network on Royal Road. Spikes were successfully deployed on the on-ramp.

The offender has continued to travel at speed and exited the motorway at Lincoln Road.

At this point he has allegedly driven at two members of the public and attempted to steal their vehicles.

Superintendent Naila Hassan says Police arrived at the same time and a patrol vehicle has collided with the offender.

“He is being taken to Auckland Hospital with serious injuries and an investigation is now underway into what has occurred.

“I would like to acknowledge our staff who have brought an increasingly volatile situation to a conclusion this morning, without any further harm inflicted on the wider community.”

Police have since located a firearm inside the stolen vehicle the offender had earlier been travelling in from Epsom.

Superintendent Hassan says there will now be several investigations underway into this morning’s incident, including an investigation into the man’s actions.

“Police anticipate charges will be laid against the 37-year-old man, who is under Police guard in hospital,” she says.

“As standard procedure in these instances, we have also notified the Independent Police Conduct Authority.

“I would like to acknowledge the disruption this will bring to motorists’ and their cooperation, with road closures in place around the Lincoln Road area while we conduct our enquiries and clear the scene.”

© Scoop Media

