Marlborough’s Economic Wellbeing Strategy Officially Launched

Marlborough’s Economic Wellbeing Strategy 2022-32, the first of its kind for our region, has been officially launched.

Councillor David Croad, who holds the Economic Development portfolio, said the strategy is an exciting blueprint for Marlborough's future.

Council's economic development team facilitated the development of the new strategy in collaboration with industry sectors, the Marlborough Regional Skills and Leadership Group, investors, entrepreneurs, mentors and advisors, to plan and enhance the region's economic future.

Councillor Croad said the document sets a direction for the development of Marlborough's economy, which includes its current successful sectors and also some new, emerging sectors like tech and innovation.

“The past two years have been extremely challenging for some industry sectors but the pandemic has also created new business opportunities. Our primary industries - viticulture, agriculture, forestry and fisheries - along with the science and technology and construction sectors have been the foundation of Marlborough's strong economic performance,” he said.

Last year the Council signalled its intent to further support our economy by increasing its investment in economic development by $100k a year. That funding continues to bolster key areas such as start-up support through Business Trust Marlborough, economic data from Infometrics and Smart+Connected industry collaboration.

Economic Development Portfolio Manager Dorien Vermaas said the strategy provides a vision and guidance towards the future with a focus on improving wellbeing and productivity in Marlborough.

“It involves all industry sectors working together towards a single vision. It's an exciting time to be looking forward and seeing how we can work together through collaboration, innovation and embracing new technologies,” Ms Vermaas said.

“We're living in times of great change globally and Marlborough needs to be prepared. This strategy will help Marlborough create a new vision for itself and a plan for the future,” she said.

The strategy covers seven key focus areas:

Aquaculture

Aviation

Forestry and wood processing

Screen and creative industries

Tech and innovation

Wine

The Māori economy

You can read the Marlborough Economic Wellbeing Strategy 2022-32 on Council’s website: www.marlborough.govt.nz/your-council/marlborough-smart-and-connected/marlborough-economic-wellbeing-strategy-2021-2031

