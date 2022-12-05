Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Waka Kotahi Funds To Support Walking And Cycling In Dargaville 

Monday, 5 December 2022, 1:56 pm
Press Release: Kaipara District Council

Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency is encouraging people in Dargaville to get on their bikes a with Transport Choice programme grant of approximately $8,000,000 to be provided to Kaipara District Council, announced on 4 December 2022.

The indicative funding is for designated cycle lanes and shared paths that will make it easier and safer for people to walk or bike to schools and the CBD. Transport Choices funding is currently indicative until Waka Kotahi works with Councils to explore how projects can be progressed in line with Transport Choices timeframes. Funding allocations may be adjusted after this consultation.

Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency, Manager Urban Mobility, Kathryn King says she is pleased Kaipara District Council has received funding as part of the Transport Choices programme.

“The Transport Choices programme is supporting councils to give people more options in the way they travel. The aim is to open up streets so everyone can get where they need to go in ways that are good for their health and the planet,” says Ms King.

Calvin Thomas, General Manager of NTA, says the improvements will provide a safer, better network for the Dargaville community.

“Dargaville’s urban area is small enough that it is only a short trip to get anywhere about town, even if a person lives on the outer areas,” says Calvin.

Dargaville is laid out in a gridline structure with wide, straight roads that encourage vehicles to speed, increasing the likelihood of a crash and making crossing difficult for nonvehicle users. With improved safety infrastructure, Council and NTA hope more people will get out of their cars and walk or cycle about town.

Work on the shared paths and cycle ways is expected to start in 2023.

About the Transport Choices Package

The Transport Choices funding package is to create healthier, safer and more equitable environments across Aotearoa New Zealand. The Government is investing $350 million to create greater transport choices for people across New Zealand. It is included within the Climate Emergency Response Fund.

The funding will help Councils progress make small, quick and visible changes to our streets and the way people use them by helping them embrace cycling or walking as a means of transport. This transport system is sustainable for the next generation.

