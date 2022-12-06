UPDATE - Missing diver located, Karaka Bay

A diver who was reported missing yesterday in Karaka Bay has been located deceased.

The diver was reported missing yesterday at around 6pm.

An extensive air and water search was carried out yesterday, involving the Maritime Unit and Police National Dive Squad, Coastguard, Surf Lifesaving and a helicopter.

Sadly, the diver was located shortly before 8am today.

Police are working to support the diver’s family.

The death will be referred to the Coroner.

