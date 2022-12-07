Police seeking to identify man - Barrington Park assault

Christchurch Police are asking for the public's help to identify the man pictured.

Officers would like to speak to him as part of our enquiries into a serious assault in Barrington Park last week.

A woman was assaulted at around 9pm on Saturday 3 December, near the alleyway to Sugden Street.

The victim is continuing to recover and is being supported by family and friends.

As well as seeking to identify the man pictured, Police would still like to hear from anyone who was in the area around the time the assault occurred.

If you have CCTV, dash-cam footage, or any other information that could assist the investigation team, please get in touch.

Information can be provided by calling 105, or online via https://www.police.govt.nz/use-105 using 'Update My Report' - please quote file number 221204/2416.

Information can also be provided anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.

