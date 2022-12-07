Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

There’s Some New Art In Town

Wednesday, 7 December 2022, 1:08 pm
Press Release: Gisborne District Council

The meaning behind two new art scapes around our city is simple – to enjoy a fun highlight on the walk home from school or work.

Two Tairāwhiti artists are behind the new murals painted on Chorus cabinets. One on the corner of Matthews Road in Kaiti and one on Gladstone Road, near Gisborne Girls High School.

Council reached out to local artists and worked with Chorus to ensure Gisborne cabinets were included in their Cabinet Art Programme for 2022.

As well as providing a bright piece of art to look at, the murals showcase local artists’ work and beautify our streets. A bonus is they are respected by others and there is a notable reduction in vandalism.

Each artist has transformed the dark green metal cabinets which house telecommunications equipment.

There are six to be painted this summer and add to other ones already painted in this region.

Hoea! Gallery and Art Centre directors Melanie Tangaere Baldwin and Nikora Te Kahu were contracted to do the first two this summer.

Melanie says her piece on the Matthews Road corner is called E Rere.

“It’s about the joy of flight, of movement and the pursuit of colour.”

Nikora says hers is called Awhi, which celebrates Whanaungatanga (relationship, kinship, sense of family connection) and Manaakitanga (hospitality, kindness, generosity, support) and can be found on Gladstone Road.

Council Cultural Activities Manager Pene Walsh says she’s delighted that top artists Melanie and Nikora have got their brushes out.

“Especially as they are busy running their gallery and providing art-based opportunities for rangatahi throughout Tairāwhiti.

“They really are inspirational and their work on these cabinets is cheerful and fun.”

Previous works by the artists include Waikirikiri Park and the Skate Park in Ruatorea, with upcoming work on the basketball courts by Waikanae Beach.

Chorus Community Relations Manager Jo Seddon says it has been great to bring the Cabinet Art Initiative back to Gisborne.

“We’re really looking forward to seeing what else Gisborne artists come up with for our cabinets.”

There are a few more cabinets in Elgin to be painted. Any artist with a strong link to the suburb can put forward a proposal. To find out more contact Customer Services by calling 0800 653 800 or service@gdc.govt.nz .

© Scoop Media

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.

Are you a Professional User of Scoop?

Scoop has an Ethical Paywall model - with Scoop Pro - where organisations pay a reasonable fee for using Scoop for professional use, this keeps Scoop accessible for personal users for free.
Save up to 50% for a limited time (t's & c's apply) add your email address below to find out more.

Find more from Gisborne District Council on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On Ukraine’s Prospects


So the government has (a) backed down over the entrenchment of water management, thus enabling a future centre right government to privatise a key essential of life via a simple majority, as readily as any elected government can change the tax rate, or the rules for the licensing of pets Thanks to our trade treaties, the asset would also have to be offered to offshore buyers, so the final purchaser in any serious water privatisation would almost certainly be one of those big foreign water multinationals with a large cheque book...
More>>



 
 


Save The Children: Much Work Still Needed To Lift Kiwi Families Out Of Poverty Bearing Brunt Of Rising Cost Of Living
Today's launch of the Child Poverty Monitor 2022 reaffirms that much work is still needed to lift children out of poverty in Aotearoa New Zealand, with Save the Children fearing the current cost of living crisis and rising inflation will add pressure to already vulnerable families... More>>

Government: To Remove Entrenchment From Three Waters Legislation
The Government will fix the Water Services Entities Bill this week by removing the entrenchment clause that was voted on during committee stages, Leader of the House Chris Hipkins announced today... More>>


Government: To Address Child Abuse System Failings
The Government is adopting the majority of recommendations from an independent review into the actions of government agencies leading up to the death of 5-year-old Malachi Subecz, Minister for Children Kelvin Davis announced today... More>>



Winston Peters: Cry Havoc And Let Loose The Dogs Of Separatism
There have been great labour governments in the past and Labour governments that have simply been hijacked and failed. And Labour has been hijacked since the 2020 election... More>>



Government: More Rural Broadband For Regional Communities

Around 30,000 rural homes and communities will soon have access to faster, improved connectivity with an expansion of the Rural Capacity Upgrade programme... More>>


Treasury: Financial Statements Of The Government Of New Zealand For The 4 Months Ended 31 October 2022
These financial statements reflect the financial position (service potential and financial capacity) as at
31 October 2022, and the financial results of operations and cash flows for the period ended on that date... More>>


work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Follow Scoop on Google News
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 
 