Proposed East Coast Beach Vehicle Bylaw To Be Decided In 2023

The newly elected Marlborough District Council will decide on whether to proceed with an East Coast Beach Vehicle Bylaw after the New Year. All current rules remain in place for this summer season.

Following the 7.8 magnitude Kaikōura earthquake in late 2016, the stretch of Marlborough’s East Coast between the Awatere and Waima/Ure rivers became much more accessible, as the seabed lifted and wide new expanses of beach and exposed reefs were created. In places where access was previously restricted, it became possible to walk or drive at any time. The damage caused by the earthquake, coupled with increased motor vehicle access, led to mounting pressure on the area’s unique ecosystems.

With several alternatives considered, Council consulted on a draft bylaw, which includes provisions prohibiting beach vehicle access in some areas. The purpose of the bylaw is to improve public safety and enable habitat restoration, protecting the area’s many threatened and at-risk species. Council urges the public visiting the East Coast over the Christmas period to be mindful of its special significance.

The following email/letter has been sent to the 193 members of the public, organisations and iwi who made submissions during public consultation.

For more information on the Proposed East Coast Beach Vehicle Bylaw go to: www.marlborough.govt.nz/your-council/bylaws/proposed-east-coast-beach-vehicle-bylaw

Email/letter sent to submitters

December 2022

Proposed East Coast Beach Vehicle Bylaw: Process Update to Submitters

The newly elected Marlborough District Council will consider and decide on the draft East Coast Beach Vehicle Bylaw and the hearing panel’s recommendations in early 2023, which means that all current rules will remain in place for the Christmas season.

In the New Year, the full Council will be briefed on the proposed draft bylaw, process to date and the hearing panel recommendations. The public consultation undertaken in 2021 resulted in 193 submissions, including 50 submitters who spoke to the hearings panel. The panel, made up of two independent commissioners and a councillor, held two hearings in November 2021 and May 2022.

An agenda item on the proposed bylaw will go to the full Council in early 2023, with the panel’s recommendations report released at that time. This additional time will allow for new councillors to be briefed and for discussions to conclude with iwi. The Council reconvenes in early February 2023.

The submissions received during the consultation process and the presentations at the hearings emphasised the great cultural, environmental, economic and social significance of this part of the East Coast for current and future generations.

Council urges the public visiting the East Coast over the Christmas period to be mindful of its special significance.

Visit the Council website for more information about the Proposed East Coast Bylaw, including information about the hearings and process.

