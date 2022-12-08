Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Partnership Central To New Council Trial

Thursday, 8 December 2022, 9:48 am
Press Release: Gisborne District Council

Council and iwi took a positive step for our environment with the inauguration of an Iwi Technical Trial.

Jo Noble, Council’s Chief of Strategy and Science, says the trial will provide a te ao Māori perspective to resource management.

“The trial consists of five technical experts appointed by four iwi; Te Runanganui o Ngāti Porou, Rongowhakaata Iwi Trust, Tāmanuhiri Tūtū Poroporo Trust and Te Aitanga a Māhaki Trust. The members will directly contribute to the drafting of the Tairāwhiti Resource Management Plan (TRMP) review.”

“The 12-month trial ensures that the review of the TRMP includes a hapū/iwi lens from tangata whenua in the region. It will run alongside work to establish a regional co-governance body with iwi. We are all excited about bringing new and innovative ideas to regional plan development.”

All involved agree that incorporating their individual positions and mātauranga (knowledge) will be invaluable in drafting new environmental planning outcomes for the region. The trial will also provide learnings to assist our region prepare for RMA reform.

Jo Noble says iwi technicians will co-develop draft planning and resource management guidance with council staff.

“The application of this knowledge is critical to informing a holistic approach to management of natural resources which is overdue in the local government sector.”

Technicians will spend two days a week on GDC kaupapa (work) covering a range of topics under the TRMP review, such as freshwater planning, new areas for housing, informing our consent process and the development of the Long Term Plan 2024-2034.”

The mihi whakatau to welcome the iwi technicians was conducted at Council chambers on Monday 31 October and created a positive, collaborative and focussed atmosphere.

© Scoop Media

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.

Are you a Professional User of Scoop?

Scoop has an Ethical Paywall model - with Scoop Pro - where organisations pay a reasonable fee for using Scoop for professional use, this keeps Scoop accessible for personal users for free.
Save up to 50% for a limited time (t's & c's apply) add your email address below to find out more.

Find more from Gisborne District Council on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS



Gordon Campbell: On The TVNZ/RNZ Merger Battles


When the baubles of office got handed out last time around, it is hard to understand why anyone picked Willie Jackson to be the ideal person to explain and defend the TVNZ/RNZ merger. For years and well before last Sunday’s fractious Q&A interview with Jack Tame, it has been obvious that Jackson’s skills as a communicator only range from “You like me, right?” to “Hey bro, why don’t you like me?”...
More>>



 
 


Government: Next Steps In Securing Affordable Water Services For New Zealanders
The Government has laid foundations for safe and affordable water services with the Water Services Entities Bill passing its third reading in Parliament. This is the first of three bills... More>>


ALSO:


Government: President Zelenskyy Confirmed To Address NZ Parliament
Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has announced that Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy will address the New Zealand House of Representatives via video link at 8am Wednesday 14 December... More>>


Save The Children: Much Work Still Needed To Lift Kiwi Families Out Of Poverty Bearing Brunt Of Rising Cost Of Living
Today's launch of the Child Poverty Monitor 2022 reaffirms that much work is still needed to lift children out of poverty in Aotearoa New Zealand, with Save the Children fearing the current cost of living crisis and rising inflation will add pressure to already vulnerable families... More>>





Government: Circuit Breaker Introduced To Stop Children Re-offending

The Government will introduce a ‘circuit-breaker’ response aimed at quickly addressing the repeat offending of a small group of children and young people... More>>

Electoral Commission: Last Few Days Of Voting In The Hamilton West By-election
The Electoral Commission is encouraging voters in the Hamilton West electorate to make sure they vote and have their say on who will represent them in Parliament... More>>



Winston Peters: Cry Havoc And Let Loose The Dogs Of Separatism
There have been great labour governments in the past and Labour governments that have simply been hijacked and failed. And Labour has been hijacked since the 2020 election... More>>


work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Follow Scoop on Google News
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 
 