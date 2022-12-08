Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Ōtautahi Christchurch To Celebrate Black Ferns At Free Event

Thursday, 8 December 2022, 10:42 am
Press Release: Christchurch City Council

Fresh from their Rugby World Cup victory, the Black Ferns will be stopping by Ōtautahi Christchurch as part of their ‘Thank you Aotearoa’ tour.

Christchurch Deputy Mayor Pauline Cotter says planning is underway for a free community event at Victoria Square on Monday 12 December, from 4pm – 5.30pm.

“We’re so excited to be hosting this event in collaboration with Canterbury Rugby Football Union and New Zealand Rugby.”

“This is the only event planned for the South Island, so we’re expecting a lot of fans from around the whole region to get together and celebrate with the Black Ferns,” says Cr Cotter.

Black Ferns expected to attend the event include Kendra Cocksedge, Alana Bremner, Chelsea Bremner, Amy Rule, Phillipa Love and Amy du Plessis. Several of these players also featured in Canterbury’s winning 2022 Farah Palmer Cup campaign.

Fans will get the chance to meet their rugby heroes, get autographs and see the Rugby World Cup up close. The world champions will also share their experiences during a Q&A session.

Ahead of the community celebration, the Black Ferns will be visiting some local schools.

More details will be added to the Council’s What’s On page closer to the event.

