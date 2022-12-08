Finalists For The Respiratory Achievers Awards 2023 Announced

The Asthma and Respiratory Foundation New Zealand is thrilled to announce the finalists for its Respiratory Achievers Awards to be held on 23 February 2023.

The awards celebrate the achievements of outstanding New Zealanders living with respiratory conditions. "These individuals are living proof that you can live a rewarding life and be an active member of your community, all while managing serious respiratory conditions," says Foundation Chief Executive Letitia Harding.

"Many of our finalists have to work harder than most to reach their goals. Living with a respiratory condition comes with daily challenges and these individuals have shown real courage and determination in dealing with those challenges," she says.

The awards also honour respiratory educators working in the community, supporting people with respiratory conditions. "We had some amazing nominations in this category, making it very difficult to choose the finalists. It shows how many dedicated professionals there are working in respiratory health," says Ms Harding.

The judges introduced a new award this year to honour the lifetime efforts of a special respiratory educator. "We have given our first Lifetime Services Award to Ann Wheat, a name that is synonymous with asthma education in Auckland. She has worked with the Asthma NZ Auckland team for 20 years and has often gone above and beyond in her care of patients and in advocating for asthma best practice," explains Ms Harding.

The winners will be named at an event to be held on 23 February 2023 in Wellington. The awards have been made possible thanks to the generous support of the Foundation's platinum sponsor G.J. Gardner Homes.

The finalists are:

Asthma (5 - 12 years)

Charleigh Skelton-Morris, 10, Feilding

Liam Dulver, 11, Lower Hutt

Zarah Khan, 11, Auckland

Asthma (13 - 18 years)

Muhammed Umair Khan, 16, Mangere

Adult Asthma

Angela O’Brien, Auckland

Oringa Barach, Whangarei

Taumata O Te Rā Lowe, Meremere

Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD)

Annette Reece, Kawerau

Diane Menso, Kawerau

Gary Syme, Christchurch

Other Respiratory Conditions

Chloe Crump, 10, Tauranga

Edward Lee, Wellington

Oliver Ayton, 11, Hamilton

Cody Forbes Award for Courage

Kayla White, 12, Nelson

Chloe Crump, 10, Tauranga

Oliver Ayton, 11, Hamilton

Respiratory Educator

Brigitte Eastwood, Tauranga

Cath Lamont, Auckland

Claire Richards, Tawa

Media Awareness

Emma Bernard, NZME, Whanganui Chronicle

Maryana Garcia, NZME, Rotorua Daily Post/Bay of Plenty Times

Ruth Nichol, The Listener

Lifetime Service Award

Ann Wheat, Asthma NZ, Auckland

More information about all our finalists can be found here.

