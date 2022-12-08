Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Final Te Pae Christchurch Artwork Complete

Thursday, 8 December 2022, 7:33 pm
Press Release: Otakaro Limited

Work to install the last artwork in Te Pae Christchurch Convention Centre is now complete with Moment of Movement ready to experience on Colombo Street.

The 15.4m x 6.7m work was designed by New Zealand Korean multi-media artist, Seung Yul Oh, in association with John Troy O’Sullivan.

“Seeing what started as a small sketch of mine become one of the largest outdoor artworks in central Christchurch that you can touch and walk around is magic,” says Mr Oh.

“Even people going past every day will get a different experience from this piece each time, because of the way the reflective surfaces change with the light of the day and night.”

Moment of Movement is made up of 21 individually curved fibre-glass panels totalling 69m2 of surface area.

Ōtākaro Limited Principal Landscape Architect, Peter Matthews, says Moment of Movement adds an additional point of interest for visitors to Te Pae and Christchurch’s developing Performing Arts Precinct.

“We wanted a piece that captures the international quality of this convention centre. Moment of Movement forms the entry to Te Pae’s administration building, that sets the scene and welcomes new prospective clients.

“Given the unique space in which Moment of Movement sits and the tapering forms of the work, it made sense to tackle the installation once the building was complete.

“With Moment of Movement, Te Aika and Hana all visible on a walk around the outside of Te Pae, we’d encourage everyone to come take a look at these magnificent new artworks.”

Moment of Movement cost $220k to design and install and has been funded by the Crown as part of the convention centre Anchor Project.

