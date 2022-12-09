Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Mayoral Support For Proposed Te Matapihi Design

Friday, 9 December 2022, 1:29 pm
Press Release: Wellington City Council

Wellington Mayor Tory Whanau believes new facilities and design proposed for Te Matapihi ki te Ao Nui – the Central Library - would make it a building of the future and re-energise Te Ngākau Civic Square precinct.

The $12 million design proposal will be debated and voted on by Mayor Whanau and Councillors at the Council meeting next Thursday 15 December.

The meeting agenda containing the Te Matapihi report and details of the proposed design changes can be read here.

Mayor Whanau says the design “will create something that’s much more than just a library. It will be an inclusive place designed for all people, facilitating access to knowledge and knowledge services.

“Integrating services with the City Archives and Council Service Centres, and providing a new home for Capital E, will take Te Matapihi to a new level. So too will the proposed building design which uses elements of Te Ao Māori throughout.

“Transforming Te Matapihi into a 5-star green building of the future isn’t cheap but I expect we will get great bang for our buck and end up with a fabulous building that’s fit for purpose for decades to come. It’s an amazing example of preserving our history while also looking to the future.

“Despite these recommendations coming from before I led the Council, I am very supportive,” Mayor Whanau says.

© Scoop Media

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS



