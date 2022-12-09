Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Arrests Follow Firearms, Drug Seizures In Northland

Friday, 9 December 2022, 1:54 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police

A homicide investigation launched in Northland nearly two months ago has sparked further enquiries, resulting in firearms and drug seizures.

Police launched the initial investigation into the death of Bob Kleiman in Onerahi on 27 October. While a person is before the Court on a murder charge, further search warrants have been conducted this week.

Whangārei/Kaipara Area Investigations Manager, Acting Detective Senior Sergeant Shane Pilmer, says four arrests were made following the search warrants across Whangārei.

“As a result we have seized a number of firearms, ammunition, a significant supply of methamphetamine, and related drug paraphernalia.

“While those arrested have assisted us with our enquiries into the homicide investigation, however we do not believe them to be directly linked to the alleged murder.”

The arrests come as part of a continued Police focus on targeting and disrupting unlawful behaviour by gang members and their associates in Northland.

“We are continuing to identify those involved in illegal activities and are holding them to account for their actions.”

A 36-year-old male and a 29-year-old male have been charged with the possession and supply methamphetamine and the unlawful possession of a firearm.

A 28-year-old female is facing charges relating to the supply of methamphetamine.

A 50-year-old male is facing more than forty charges of the supply of methamphetamine, as well as charges relating to possession of firearms and ammunition.

All four are due to appear in the Whangārei District Court today.

“Though there is significant work still to carry out, these warrants helped with corroborating some of the information we have to date around this investigation, and excellent progress has been made with these arrests,” says Acting Detective Senior Sergeant Pilmer.

“I would like to thank all staff involved as we continue to investigate the death of Mr Kleiman, as well as making our communities safer from the influence and harm caused by gangs through their criminal activities.”

While matters are before the Court, Police are still appealing for the public to assist us with our enquiries and we acknowledge those who have already come forward with information.

Anyone who has not yet spoken with Police, and has information that may assist our enquiries, can contact us on our 105 phone service, or online at https://www.police.govt.nz/use-105, using Update My Report, referencing file number 221027/5890.

Information can also be provided anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.

© Scoop Media

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.

Are you a Professional User of Scoop?

Scoop has an Ethical Paywall model - with Scoop Pro - where organisations pay a reasonable fee for using Scoop for professional use, this keeps Scoop accessible for personal users for free.
Save up to 50% for a limited time (t's & c's apply) add your email address below to find out more.

Find more from New Zealand Police on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS



Gordon Campbell: On The TVNZ/RNZ Merger Battles


When the baubles of office got handed out last time around, it is hard to understand why anyone picked Willie Jackson to be the ideal person to explain and defend the TVNZ/RNZ merger. For years and well before last Sunday’s fractious Q&A interview with Jack Tame, it has been obvious that Jackson’s skills as a communicator only range from “You like me, right?” to “Hey bro, why don’t you like me?”...
More>>



 
 


Government: Next Steps In Securing Affordable Water Services For New Zealanders
The Government has laid foundations for safe and affordable water services with the Water Services Entities Bill passing its third reading in Parliament. This is the first of three bills... More>>


ALSO:


Government: President Zelenskyy Confirmed To Address NZ Parliament
Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has announced that Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy will address the New Zealand House of Representatives via video link at 8am Wednesday 14 December... More>>


Save The Children: Much Work Still Needed To Lift Kiwi Families Out Of Poverty Bearing Brunt Of Rising Cost Of Living
Today's launch of the Child Poverty Monitor 2022 reaffirms that much work is still needed to lift children out of poverty in Aotearoa New Zealand, with Save the Children fearing the current cost of living crisis and rising inflation will add pressure to already vulnerable families... More>>





Government: Circuit Breaker Introduced To Stop Children Re-offending

The Government will introduce a ‘circuit-breaker’ response aimed at quickly addressing the repeat offending of a small group of children and young people... More>>

Electoral Commission: Last Few Days Of Voting In The Hamilton West By-election
The Electoral Commission is encouraging voters in the Hamilton West electorate to make sure they vote and have their say on who will represent them in Parliament... More>>



Winston Peters: Cry Havoc And Let Loose The Dogs Of Separatism
There have been great labour governments in the past and Labour governments that have simply been hijacked and failed. And Labour has been hijacked since the 2020 election... More>>


work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Follow Scoop on Google News
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 
 