Road blocked following crash, SH2, Kerepehi - Waikato



Emergency services are currently at the scene of a two-vehicle crash near on Pekapeka Road (SH2), Kerepehi.

Police were called about 9.50am.

Initial indications suggest one person may have been seriously injured.

The road is closed, with diversions in place, while emergency services work at the scene.

Please avoid the area, if possible.

© Scoop Media