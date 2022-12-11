Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Info sought following firearms incidents, Christchurch

Sunday, 11 December 2022, 1:22 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police

Detective Senior Sergeant Damon Wells, Canterbury Metro
Crime Squad:

Christchurch Police are making enquiries after four incidents over the past
two days where firearms have been discharged towards residential properties,
including one believed to be mistakenly targeted.

Police were called to properties on Hammond Place, Spreydon, and Gayhurst
Road, Dallington, about 10.30pm on Friday; and Hammond Place, Spreydon, and
Broadbent Street, Riccarton, yesterday between 10.30 and 11pm.

It has been established firearms were discharged towards properties in all
cases. There were no injuries.

Police believe the incidents are connected and are working to establish the
full circumstances of what has occurred.

In one case, we believe a property has been wrongly targeted, as our
enquiries have determined a connection with a nearby address.

We would like to send a clear message to the people responsible for this
behaviour - we won't tolerate this level of violence in our communities.

We are committed to finding these offenders and holding them to account by
putting them before the courts.

Anyone with information about any of the four incidents is urged to get in
touch by calling 105 and quoting file number 221210/6364.

You can also share information anonymously through Crime Stoppers on 0800 555
111.

