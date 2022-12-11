Info sought following firearms incidents, Christchurch

Detective Senior Sergeant Damon Wells, Canterbury Metro

Crime Squad:

Christchurch Police are making enquiries after four incidents over the past

two days where firearms have been discharged towards residential properties,

including one believed to be mistakenly targeted.

Police were called to properties on Hammond Place, Spreydon, and Gayhurst

Road, Dallington, about 10.30pm on Friday; and Hammond Place, Spreydon, and

Broadbent Street, Riccarton, yesterday between 10.30 and 11pm.

It has been established firearms were discharged towards properties in all

cases. There were no injuries.

Police believe the incidents are connected and are working to establish the

full circumstances of what has occurred.

In one case, we believe a property has been wrongly targeted, as our

enquiries have determined a connection with a nearby address.

We would like to send a clear message to the people responsible for this

behaviour - we won't tolerate this level of violence in our communities.

We are committed to finding these offenders and holding them to account by

putting them before the courts.

Anyone with information about any of the four incidents is urged to get in

touch by calling 105 and quoting file number 221210/6364.

You can also share information anonymously through Crime Stoppers on 0800 555

111.

