Police Investigating After Homeowner Injured In Southgate, Wellington

Inspector David Thornton:

Wellington Police have arrested an 18-year-old man after a homeowner was critically injured while interrupting an alleged burglary overnight.

The incident happened in Buckley Rd, Southgate, about 3.30am, when the victim found a person on his property. It appears the man was attempting to restrain the individual when he was injured.

The alleged suspect fled on foot and cordons were put in place while a Police canine unit responded.

Within 20 minutes, the suspect was tracked to a nearby location and was taken into custody. He received minor injuries from a dog bite.

The victim was transported to hospital in a critical condition. This is a traumatic event and we are working closely with the man's wife and family.

While we have made an arrest, we realise this will also be unsettling for some in the area and officers will be conducting reassurance patrols over the coming days.

Police would like anyone in the area with CCTV cameras to review the footage and contact us if they have any imagery from around 3.30am that may assist our enquiries.

In particular, we believe the alleged suspect may have travelling in a Suzuki Swift, which was found parked across the road, still running. Enquiries have established this vehicle has been unlawfully taken.

Police will remain in the area undertaking scene examinations of the address and will be conducting an area canvas of the street in an endeavour to obtain further information to assist the investigation.

We encourage anyone with information to contact Police by calling 105, or by filling out a report online at www.police.govt.nz/use-105, using 'Update My Report'.

Please reference 221211/9888.

Information can also be provided anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.

The 18-year-old man is due to appear in court on Monday, charged with a number of offences.

Enquiries are ongoing and Police cannot rule out further charges.

As the matter is now before the courts, Police are limited in what further information can be provided.

