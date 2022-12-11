Three Waters Funding Approved For Council Projects

A total of $3.88m in Three Waters Better Off Funding has been approved by the Government for Masterton District Council projects.

The majority of the funding will see $2.25m allocated to upgrades of the Masterton wastewater network – bolstering already allocated funding of $1.6m per year.

“The additional funding will help our efforts in network renewals,” Chief Executive David Hopman said.

“This funding will maximise the renewals work we can complete over the next two years, adding to our efforts to minimise the impacts of heavy rainfall for some of our residents, including holding a stock of portaloos locally for quick deployment to our most immediately affected families.”

Other projects receiving funding include:

· Planting for biodiversity and fish passages - $200,000

· Pūkaha funding contribution - $335,000

· Climate change activator for three years - $250,000

· Mana whenua partnerships/climate resilience - $575,000

· Urban Safe Transport Routes Implementation Plan - $50,000

· Trust House Recreation Centre and War Memorial Stadium assessment - $120,000

· Air quality actions scope and business case - $100,000

The Council voted to apply for the Three Waters Better Off funding on the understanding that doing so did not compromise its stated position against the reform programme. In March 2022, Councillors voted to join a number of other councils around the country in the Communities 4 Local Democracy group. In July 2022, the Council submitted on the Government’s Water Services Entities Bill.

This funding is the first of two tranches being made available to Masterton District Council, totalling $15.53m. Applications for tranche two open in July 2024.

