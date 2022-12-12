Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Free Christmas Bus Travel On 23 December

Monday, 12 December 2022, 8:42 am
Press Release: Northland Regional Council

Christmas shopping will be made easier again this year with free bus travel on Friday 23 December 2022.

All BusLink and CityLink services will be free on the day, thanks to a joint initiative between the Northland Regional Council and bus operators; Ritchies, Leabourns, CBEC, Hokianga Express Charters and Kaikohe Bus Company. BusLink drivers and the team at Rose Street bus terminus will be spreading the Christmas goodwill with small giveaways.

The festive cheer doesn’t end there, as Beach Buses are back again this summer too.

Councillor Joe Carr, chair of the Northland Regional Transport Committee, says the Summer Beach Buses will run between Whangārei and Ocean Beach and Ruakaka Beach every Thursday from 22 December 2022 to 26 January 2023. The bus for Ocean Beach will leave Rose Street at 10am and return at 2.30pm and the bus for Ruakākā Beach will leave Rose Street at 11.15am and return at 2pm. The cost is $5 each way.

"We hope our community enjoys the opportunity to get to the beach by bus this summer, as well as visit whanau and friends or get their last-minute Christmas shopping done with a free ride on all BusLink services on Friday 23 December. Using the free Christmas Service is also a great way to reduce your carbon footprint."

Councillor Carr says that passengers should also check CityLink and BusLink websites and the CityLink Facebook page for revised bus timetables during the festive period. No buses will run on national public holidays.

More information can be found at www.buslink.co.nz and www.citylinkwhangarei.co.nz and at https://www.facebook.com/CitylinkWhangarei/

© Scoop Media

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.

Are you a Professional User of Scoop?

Scoop has an Ethical Paywall model - with Scoop Pro - where organisations pay a reasonable fee for using Scoop for professional use, this keeps Scoop accessible for personal users for free.
Save up to 50% for a limited time (t's & c's apply) add your email address below to find out more.

Find more from Northland Regional Council on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS



Gordon Campbell: On The TVNZ/RNZ Merger Battles


When the baubles of office got handed out last time around, it is hard to understand why anyone picked Willie Jackson to be the ideal person to explain and defend the TVNZ/RNZ merger. For years and well before last Sunday’s fractious Q&A interview with Jack Tame, it has been obvious that Jackson’s skills as a communicator only range from “You like me, right?” to “Hey bro, why don’t you like me?”...
More>>



 
 


Government: Next Steps In Securing Affordable Water Services For New Zealanders
The Government has laid foundations for safe and affordable water services with the Water Services Entities Bill passing its third reading in Parliament. This is the first of three bills... More>>


ALSO:


Government: President Zelenskyy Confirmed To Address NZ Parliament
Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has announced that Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy will address the New Zealand House of Representatives via video link at 8am Wednesday 14 December... More>>


Save The Children: Much Work Still Needed To Lift Kiwi Families Out Of Poverty Bearing Brunt Of Rising Cost Of Living
Today's launch of the Child Poverty Monitor 2022 reaffirms that much work is still needed to lift children out of poverty in Aotearoa New Zealand, with Save the Children fearing the current cost of living crisis and rising inflation will add pressure to already vulnerable families... More>>





Government: Circuit Breaker Introduced To Stop Children Re-offending

The Government will introduce a ‘circuit-breaker’ response aimed at quickly addressing the repeat offending of a small group of children and young people... More>>

Electoral Commission: Last Few Days Of Voting In The Hamilton West By-election
The Electoral Commission is encouraging voters in the Hamilton West electorate to make sure they vote and have their say on who will represent them in Parliament... More>>



Winston Peters: Cry Havoc And Let Loose The Dogs Of Separatism
There have been great labour governments in the past and Labour governments that have simply been hijacked and failed. And Labour has been hijacked since the 2020 election... More>>


work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Follow Scoop on Google News
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 
 