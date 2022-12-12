Record Number Of Projects For This Year’s NHF

A record number of applications for this year’s Natural Heritage Fund (NHF) tied in nicely with an increased amount of funding to allocate.

The annual fund is a popular one in our community as it helps landowners with biodiversity projects on their private land.

Liveable Communities Director Michele Frey says it’s great to be able to support more projects this year with the extra funding.

The 17 successful projects for the 2022/2023 year were announced at yesterday’s Operations Committee meeting.

The annual amount increased this year to $140,000, up from $100,000 last year and only $40,000 the year before that.

This year’s increase was a one-off boost from an unspent portion of the biodiversity budget.

Twenty-three landowners applied this year, up from 20 last year.

Ms Frey says applications are assessed on the social, cultural and environmental attributes and gains each project offers.

“We monitor the successful projects as they progress and will report back to the Operations committee next year.”

Ms Frey says the fund is always over-subscribed, and not every project was given the full amount requested.

“When this happens, we have conversations with the landowners to make sure their project can still go ahead even if they don’t get the full amount they asked for.

“We’re pleased projects this year covered more of the region and included areas like Matawai and Motu.”

Ms Frey says some applications were also for adjoining properties and it was great to see neighbours getting together to collaborate on projects.

The successful applicants and amounts they were given are:

· Journey’s End Station Feral Cat Trapping Project $7,300

· Moanui Station Whio Project $8,400

· Riverpoint Road - Maungarongo Wetland Margin Project $6,200

· Te Aroha Bush PMA Fencing Project $20,000

· Mangaparae Papakainga Restoration Project $8,000

· Kotare Station Kahikatea Fencing Project $8,000

· Monowai Station Wetland Project $15,000

· Riverton Orchard- Maungarongo Wetland Margin Project $10,000

· Aerial Station Fencing Project $10,000

· Eastwoodhill Arboretum Riparian Project $8,200

· Te Arai River Riparian Project $8,000

· Haunui Station Wetland Restoration Project $8,000

· Hillview Station Fencing Project $8,000

· Ahititi Station QEII Weed Control Project $900

· Whangara Farms Revegetation Project $5,000

· Hikutai Station Waikohu River Riparian Project $7,000

· Anaura Inc. Planting Project $2,000

Applications open again next year and more detail about this fund can be found on our website.

