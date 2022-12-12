Upper North Island Regions Dominate Future Population Growth

The country’s four northernmost regions are projected to contribute two-thirds of New Zealand’s projected growth between 2018 and 2048, Stats NZ said today.

Northland, Auckland, Waikato, and Bay of Plenty will account for two-thirds of New Zealand’s projected population growth, based on the medium growth projection (see About these projections). Currently, 54 percent of New Zealand’s population live in these regions. See Subnational population estimates: At 30 June 2022 (provisional) for more information.

“Auckland, with the largest population, is projected to account for about 40 percent of New Zealand’s overall growth between 2018 and 2048,” estimates and projections manager Michael MacAskill said.

