Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Council Moves To Become Accredited Living Wage Employer

Monday, 12 December 2022, 10:56 am
Press Release: Kapiti Coast District Council

Kāpiti Coast District Council unanimously voted at last week’s meeting to take the next steps towards becoming an accredited Living Wage Employer.

The Living Wage is an internationally acknowledged term for a wage which enables workers to live in dignity and participate in society. The Living Wage in Aotearoa New Zealand is currently $23.65 an hour and applies to workers aged 16 years and older. It is voluntary for employers to pay the living wage.

Mayor Janet Holborow acknowledged the Council is already paying its employees the living wage and was working through other steps that would be required to gain accreditation, including developing an implementation plan and exploring the implications for council contracts for service.

“Making sure the people who do work on Council’s behalf can afford to pay basic expenses such as food, transportation, housing, and childcare is important to us.

“It is widely acknowledged that the rising cost of living is placing additional pressure on households and becoming an accredited Living Wage Employer strongly aligns with the outcomes sought in our Long-term Plan,” the Mayor said.

“We want our communities to be resilient, safe, healthy, thriving and connected where everyone has a sense of belonging and can access the resources and services they need.

“By becoming an accredited Living Wage Employer, the Council would be ensuring that anyone directly employed by the Council, or contracted on a regular and on-going basis, receives the income necessary to access the basic necessities of life, and to live with dignity and participate as active citizens in society.”

To become an accredited Living Wage Employer, the Council would need to meet a range of criteria, including making sure that all indirectly paid workers employed by contractors delivering a service to the Council on a regular and on-going basis are either on the current Living Wage or on milestones agreed as part of the licence, before making an application to the Living Wage Movement Aotearoa New Zealand Accreditation Advisory Board on an annual basis.

Since 2013, several councils have become accredited as Living Wage Employers including Wellington City Council, Hutt City Council, Porirua City Council and Dunedin City Council, all of which adopted the Living Wage and began a staged implementation to accreditation.

“We still have some work to do to estimate the potential cost impacts that may result from the introduction of the Living Wage requirement before we can formally decide to seek accreditation. Today we gave officers a clear steer that we want that work completed and brought back to us as a matter of priority,” the Mayor said.

© Scoop Media

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.

Are you a Professional User of Scoop?

Scoop has an Ethical Paywall model - with Scoop Pro - where organisations pay a reasonable fee for using Scoop for professional use, this keeps Scoop accessible for personal users for free.
Save up to 50% for a limited time (t's & c's apply) add your email address below to find out more.

Find more from Kapiti Coast District Council on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS



Gordon Campbell: On Steps To Reduce The Racing Industry’s Cruelty


In the season for humans to be merry, here’s some good news for the animals. In a major animal welfare move, the British Horse Racing Authority has decided that as from 9 January 2023, British jockeys will no longer be allowed to use whips in jump races in the usual forehand position. Instead, they will have to urge the horses onwards with the whip held only in a backhand grip. That change has been given less than a month to bed in - until 6 February - before penalties begin to be imposed. For flat races, the same change will occur over the month from 27 February. So… Will New Zealand’s racing authorities now quickly follow suit..?
More>>



 
 


Government: Next Steps In Securing Affordable Water Services For New Zealanders
The Government has laid foundations for safe and affordable water services with the Water Services Entities Bill passing its third reading in Parliament. This is the first of three bills... More>>


ALSO:


Government: President Zelenskyy Confirmed To Address NZ Parliament
Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has announced that Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy will address the New Zealand House of Representatives via video link at 8am Wednesday 14 December... More>>


Save The Children: Much Work Still Needed To Lift Kiwi Families Out Of Poverty Bearing Brunt Of Rising Cost Of Living
Today's launch of the Child Poverty Monitor 2022 reaffirms that much work is still needed to lift children out of poverty in Aotearoa New Zealand, with Save the Children fearing the current cost of living crisis and rising inflation will add pressure to already vulnerable families... More>>





Government: Circuit Breaker Introduced To Stop Children Re-offending

The Government will introduce a ‘circuit-breaker’ response aimed at quickly addressing the repeat offending of a small group of children and young people... More>>

Electoral Commission: Last Few Days Of Voting In The Hamilton West By-election
The Electoral Commission is encouraging voters in the Hamilton West electorate to make sure they vote and have their say on who will represent them in Parliament... More>>



Winston Peters: Cry Havoc And Let Loose The Dogs Of Separatism
There have been great labour governments in the past and Labour governments that have simply been hijacked and failed. And Labour has been hijacked since the 2020 election... More>>


work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Follow Scoop on Google News
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 
 