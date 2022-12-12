Police Seeking Information Following Stabbing In New Brighton

Police are asking for the public’s help to identify two males who we believe can assist with our investigation into a stabbing incident in New Brighton over the weekend.

The incident occurred on Saturday 10 December 2022 at around 5.50pm outside of a bar at New Brighton Mall.

There has been an altercation between two men and the victim during which one of the men has stabbed the victim.

He was taken to Christchurch Hospital to undergo surgery and remains there in a stable condition.

Police are hoping that someone will recognise the two men in these pictures.

One suspect is described as being Caucasian, of tall build, and was wearing a basketball singlet.

The second suspect is described as being Maori or Polynesian and may have had facial tattoos.

We are also keen to speak with anyone who witnessed the incident. As you can see in the CCTV images there were people very close by when the incident occurred. We are keen to speak with them to see if they can assist our investigation team.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Police on 105 quoting file number 221210/9321. Alternatively, information can be provided anonymously on 0800 555 111.

