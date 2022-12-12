Police Seeking Information In Relation To Aggravated Robbery, Urenui
New Plymouth Police investigating an aggravated robbery
of a Urenui petrol
station are appealing to the public for assistance.
A petrol station in Urenui was robbed
at about 4pm on 10 December by three
youths. A 17-year-old male has been arrested and charged with unlawfully
taking a motor vehicle and aggravated robbery. He is due to appear in the New
Plymouth Youth Court on 14 December.
If anyone saw a silver Nissan Tiida (example
pictured) in or near the Urenui
petrol station or travelling between Waitara and Urenui between 3pm to 4.30pm
they're asked to please contact Police.
Police
would also like anyone in the area with CCTV or dash cameras
to review
the footage and contact us if they have any imagery that may assist our
enquiries.
We encourage
anyone with information to contact Police on 105 or at
https://www.police.govt.nz/use-105 ‘Update My Report’ referencing file
number 221210/9274
Information can also be provided
anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800
555
111.