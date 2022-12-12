Police Seeking Information In Relation To Aggravated Robbery, Urenui

New Plymouth Police investigating an aggravated robbery of a Urenui petrol

station are appealing to the public for assistance.

A petrol station in Urenui was robbed at about 4pm on 10 December by three

youths. A 17-year-old male has been arrested and charged with unlawfully

taking a motor vehicle and aggravated robbery. He is due to appear in the New

Plymouth Youth Court on 14 December.

If anyone saw a silver Nissan Tiida (example pictured) in or near the Urenui

petrol station or travelling between Waitara and Urenui between 3pm to 4.30pm

they're asked to please contact Police.

Police would also like anyone in the area with CCTV or dash cameras to review

the footage and contact us if they have any imagery that may assist our

enquiries.

We encourage anyone with information to contact Police on 105 or at

https://www.police.govt.nz/use-105 ‘Update My Report’ referencing file

number 221210/9274

Information can also be provided anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555

111.

