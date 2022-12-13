Tasman Police Disappointed By Checkpoint Results

Nelson Tasman Police are urging motorists to make a conscious decision to not get behind the wheel after drinking.

Fourteen drivers were processed for excessive breath alcohol at checkpoints on Friday and Saturday nights in Nelson, Wakefield and Motueka.

The operation was part of ongoing road policing checkpoints that will take place over the summer months.

More than two thousand breath tests were conducted.

Acting Tasman Road Policing Manager Senior Sergeant Hamish Chapman says fourteen people drink-driving is far too many.

Ten people were not wearing seatbelts and five people were driving while using mobile phones.

Five motorists had their driving license suspended for driving at speeds in excess of 140 kph.

Senior Sergeant Chapman says the number of people not driving safely in the lead-up to Christmas is disappointing.

"The majority of motorists were doing all the right things – wearing their seatbelt, not driving while impaired, not using cellphones when driving, and driving to the conditions and speed limits.

"Unfortunately, there were still some who were putting themselves and others at risk."

Motorists can expect to see Police out any time any where, on roads across the Tasman district right throughout the summer, to ensure everyone gets to their destination safely.

"The more we can be out there influencing behaviours like wearing seatbelts, not speeding, driving free of distraction and not driving while impaired, the safer we all are."

If you’re in any doubt about whether you’re safe or legal to drive, Police’s advice is simple – don’t do it.

© Scoop Media

