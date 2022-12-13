Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Tasman Police Disappointed By Checkpoint Results

Tuesday, 13 December 2022, 8:41 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police

Nelson Tasman Police are urging motorists to make a conscious decision to not get behind the wheel after drinking.

Fourteen drivers were processed for excessive breath alcohol at checkpoints on Friday and Saturday nights in Nelson, Wakefield and Motueka.

The operation was part of ongoing road policing checkpoints that will take place over the summer months.

More than two thousand breath tests were conducted.

Acting Tasman Road Policing Manager Senior Sergeant Hamish Chapman says fourteen people drink-driving is far too many.

Ten people were not wearing seatbelts and five people were driving while using mobile phones.

Five motorists had their driving license suspended for driving at speeds in excess of 140 kph.

Senior Sergeant Chapman says the number of people not driving safely in the lead-up to Christmas is disappointing.

"The majority of motorists were doing all the right things – wearing their seatbelt, not driving while impaired, not using cellphones when driving, and driving to the conditions and speed limits.

"Unfortunately, there were still some who were putting themselves and others at risk."

Motorists can expect to see Police out any time any where, on roads across the Tasman district right throughout the summer, to ensure everyone gets to their destination safely.

"The more we can be out there influencing behaviours like wearing seatbelts, not speeding, driving free of distraction and not driving while impaired, the safer we all are."

If you’re in any doubt about whether you’re safe or legal to drive, Police’s advice is simple – don’t do it.

© Scoop Media

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.

Are you a Professional User of Scoop?

Scoop has an Ethical Paywall model - with Scoop Pro - where organisations pay a reasonable fee for using Scoop for professional use, this keeps Scoop accessible for personal users for free.
Save up to 50% for a limited time (t's & c's apply) add your email address below to find out more.

Find more from New Zealand Police on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS



Gordon Campbell: On Steps To Reduce The Racing Industry’s Cruelty


In the season for humans to be merry, here’s some good news for the animals. In a major animal welfare move, the British Horse Racing Authority has decided that as from 9 January 2023, British jockeys will no longer be allowed to use whips in jump races in the usual forehand position. Instead, they will have to urge the horses onwards with the whip held only in a backhand grip. That change has been given less than a month to bed in - until 6 February - before penalties begin to be imposed. For flat races, the same change will occur over the month from 27 February. So… Will New Zealand’s racing authorities now quickly follow suit..?
More>>



 
 



National: Tama Potaka Wins Hamilton West
“The people of Hamilton West have sent a message to the Labour Government,” National Leader Christopher Luxon says. Election night results in the Hamilton West by-election put National’s Tama Potaka ahead by more than 2,000 votes from Labour’s Georgie Dansey... More>>

Government: Next Steps In Securing Affordable Water Services For New Zealanders
The Government has laid foundations for safe and affordable water services with the Water Services Entities Bill passing its third reading in Parliament. This is the first of three bills... More>>


ALSO:


Government: President Zelenskyy Confirmed To Address NZ Parliament
Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has announced that Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy will address the New Zealand House of Representatives via video link at 8am Wednesday 14 December... More>>



Government: Backs Eastern Busway Extension, Delivering Progress On Vital Transport Projects
Faster travel times and a more reliable bus service is coming to more of Auckland’s eastern suburbs, with the Government confirming investment in the next phases of the Eastern Busway... More>>




Government: Circuit Breaker Introduced To Stop Children Re-offending

The Government will introduce a ‘circuit-breaker’ response aimed at quickly addressing the repeat offending of a small group of children and young people... More>>

Electoral Commission: Last Few Days Of Voting In The Hamilton West By-election
The Electoral Commission is encouraging voters in the Hamilton West electorate to make sure they vote and have their say on who will represent them in Parliament... More>>


work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Follow Scoop on Google News
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 
 