Funding Approved For Habitat Restoration Programme

Otago Community Trust has provided funding of over $960,000 in support of a wide range of community projects as it concludes its funding for 2022. The Landscape Connections Trust received a significant funding boost for “The Halo Project - Source to Sea” programme with a $118,111 grant approved to support its delivery.

Project Manager Jennifer Lawn explains that the Source to Sea programme aims to work with land managers to fence and restore waterways, wetlands, and forest habitat on public and private land across Coastal Otago, specifically from West Harbour-Mount Cargill to the Waikouaiti River.

“Our focus is to support mana whenua as kaitiaki of this takiwa, provide volunteer, training and employment opportunities for a diverse range of people to help native wildlife and improve forest habitat and freshwater conditions and protect wetlands.”

It is wonderful to receive funding support from Otago Community Trust, we have made great progress in helping support communities develop projects to look after their indigenous biodiversity and look forward to advancing this further over the next two years, Lawn said.

Otago Community Trust chief executive Barbara Bridger said that the Trust was delighted to provide funding support to the Source to Sea programme which is a fantastic example of a community-led conservation effort.

Other sizeable grants supported in the Trusts final funding round included upgrades to two local Dunedin swimming pools.

Dunedin North Intermediate community pool received a timely funding boost in the form of a $200,000 grant which will assist with the cost of replacing the building that currently houses the community swimming pool.

Dunedin North Intermediate Principal Heidi Hayward said in recent years it has become apparent that regular maintenance was no longer keeping pace with the deterioration of the pool building.

The pool structure has fallen into disrepair and requires replacement as soon as possible to prevent collapse. The wall cladding and interior lining are sagging due to the failure of the roof structure.

“While Dunedin North Intermediate pupils do not use the pool, the school is the fundholder and we see immense value in having this facility available for the local community.”

“We are working closely with the Ministry of Education and the Dunedin City Council to ensure it will be rebuilt, the funding support from Otago Community Trust is timely as initial cost estimates have increased in the current economic environment.”

A $72,000 grant was also approved to Otago Boys High School to assist with the cost of upgrading its near 40-year-old school swimming pool.

Otago Community Trust chair Diccon Sim said the trust was pleased to be providing support to the much-needed redevelopment of the local community and school swimming pools.

“With most New Zealanders having easy access to water, swimming is a key skill for school age children to learn. Without investment in basic pool infrastructure, swimming and water safety skills will inevitably be set back - with potentially tragic results,” said Sim.

Other organisations benefiting from community grants in December included St Patrick's of Oamaru Ecclesiastical Goods Trust who were approved a $90,000 grant to assist with the cost of upgrading St Patrick's Basilica in Oamaru. Arts On Tour NZ were approved a $20,000 grant to assist with the cost of the Arts on Tour Menu 2023 and a $20,000 grant was approved to the Alpine Community Development Trust to support the provision of food banks in the Upper Clutha area.

In total Otago Community Trust approved over $960,000 to 57 organisations in December 2022, this included Social Services Capability funding of $31,257 to eight social service organisations for capability-based initiatives in areas of governance and management.

