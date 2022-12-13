Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Financial Relief Proposed For Nelsonians Affected By August Storm Event

Tuesday, 13 December 2022, 3:04 pm
Press Release: Nelson City Council

Nelson City Council will decide on Thursday (15 December) whether to approve two proposals designed to help alleviate the financial stress on those whose homes were damaged in the devastating August 2022 weather event.

The first proposal from Nelson Mayor Nick Smith is an additional $50,000 of funding for the Mayoral Relief Fund by Nelson City Council to cover a shortfall after additional funding was declined by the Government.

Mayor Nick says demand for the Mayoral Relief Fund has exceeded the funds.

“We have had the difficulty of getting funds out to applicants in dire need quickly but not knowing the total funds applied for or available until it closed at the end of November. My proposal for Council to top up the fund by $50,000 enables us to consider all applicants, including those who did not apply until November, and for them to be treated fairly.

“Many residents are now facing financial difficulties due to burdening costs of reinstating their land, including damages that are outside of insurance and EQC criteria such as fencing for stock control, roading and access to properties and water tanks. I am worried at the inequity of applicants being disadvantaged because their application was lodged later. Often people will not know their costs and what their insurer or EQC will cover immediately after the emergency.

“The Mayoral Relief Fund can never fully compensate for the huge losses people have suffered from the floods but it is an important source of support for the worst affected. If the $50,000 funding is approved the overall Mayoral Relief Fund would be $789,000 made up of $390,000 from Government (50%) $349,000 from private donations (44%) and $50,000 from ratepayers (6%). This extra funding will enable us to determine and pay out applicants by Christmas."

The second proposal is to increase the level of rates remission available to landowners whose homes continue to be uninhabitable as a result of the August 2022 weather event.

Currently, due to a Council resolution in September, rates for uninhabitable homes are reduced by $1240 per annum. This represents the portion of their rates bill that covers water, wastewater, stormwater and flood protection charges, services these residents cannot access.

Thursday’s report recommends increasing this remission of rates to cover the total rates bill for all red and yellow placarded properties that cannot be occupied overnight, an additional total average household saving of $2166 per annum.

Mayor Nick says the proposal to extend rates relief for homeowners recognises the stress people are still under from the storm.

“The extra support is focused on those whose homes are so badly damaged that they cannot be occupied. This extra support for the Mayoral Relief Fund and rates remissions comes at a cost to ratepayers but it is about Nelsonians supporting each other through tough times. This extra support will help the worst affected families and assist in their recovery.”

© Scoop Media

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.

Are you a Professional User of Scoop?

Scoop has an Ethical Paywall model - with Scoop Pro - where organisations pay a reasonable fee for using Scoop for professional use, this keeps Scoop accessible for personal users for free.
Save up to 50% for a limited time (t's & c's apply) add your email address below to find out more.

Find more from Nelson City Council on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS



Gordon Campbell: On Nursing’s Long Road To Residency


The reluctance to offer a direct pathway to residency to nurses never made any sense – whether that be politically, economically or in terms of the crying needs evident within the health system. Despite the glaring labour shortages in public health, the government has dragged its feet over the residency issue – even while more nimble-footed countries were continuing to outbid us for these skilled workers in global demand. Any pennies we saved in carefully restricting the influx of foreign nurses have been at the cost of burning out the nurses that we did have, and driving many of them away to better pay and conditions in Australia...
More>>



 
 


Government: Major Expansion Of Green List To Help Fill Labour Shortages
Immigration Minister Michael Wood today announced a suite of measures to further support New Zealand businesses through the global labour shortage and attract more high skilled workers long term... More>>

Government: PM Thanks Retiring Ministers And MPs
Six of the Government’s 64 MPs will retire at the 2023 election, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern announced today... More>>


National: Tama Potaka Wins Hamilton West
“The people of Hamilton West have sent a message to the Labour Government,” National Leader Christopher Luxon says. Election night results in the Hamilton West by-election put National’s Tama Potaka ahead by more than 2,000 votes from Labour’s Georgie Dansey... More>>


Public Service Commission: Conflict Of Interest Review Findings
Public Service Commissioner Peter Hughes today released the findings of a review into how public service agencies managed conflicts of interest while procuring the services... More>>

Government: Backs Eastern Busway Extension, Delivering Progress On Vital Transport Projects
Faster travel times and a more reliable bus service is coming to more of Auckland’s eastern suburbs, with the Government confirming investment in the next phases of the Eastern Busway... More>>




Government: Circuit Breaker Introduced To Stop Children Re-offending

The Government will introduce a ‘circuit-breaker’ response aimed at quickly addressing the repeat offending of a small group of children and young people... More>>

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Follow Scoop on Google News
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 
 