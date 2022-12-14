Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Police Acknowledges Coordinated Review Into The Management Of The LynnMall Supermarket Attacker

Wednesday, 14 December 2022, 12:16 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police

Police acknowledges the Coordinated Review released today into the management of the LynnMall supermarket attacker who was killed by Police after he stabbed seven innocent shoppers.

Police Commissioner Andrew Coster says the Review traversed the complex, and unique management of the attacker, who posed a risk to the community that agencies had been trying to manage for five years.

On 3 September 2021, an act of terrorism was committed by a lone individual who had become radicalised to a violent and extreme world view.

Police continues to recognise the profound impact this attack has had on the lives of the victims and their families and the continued courage they show as they try to move forward with their lives.

It is also important to mention the numerous Police staff and those from other agencies who worked on the case over five years. Their committed efforts with an uncooperative individual, who was incredibly challenging for our people, must be acknowledged.

Commissioner Coster says Police worked diligently alongside other agencies and within the powers available to manage the clear risks presented since the individual first came to authorities’ attention.

“As with any matter, particularly over this considerable period, hindsight does provide another perspective on matters and opportunities to improve. However, we note that the report recognises that agencies accurately assessed the risk posed by this individual, and actively worked to mitigate the threat.

“Throughout, our staff have been acutely aware to the potential risks presented by the individual and worked to pursue avenues to mitigate this risk.

“This was an extraordinarily complex case in which multiple agencies were dealing with an individual in unique circumstances that we had not previously encountered.”

Commissioner Coster says the individual had been engaged by agencies right across the system and Police worked extensively with partner agencies to support each other’s roles.

“Police staff carefully balanced a range of considerations when dealing with this individual over five years,” he says. “In that time, we took two successful prosecutions, sought multiple custodial remands, and we remained concerned about the recidivist nature of his behaviour, and the very real risk his violent extremism posed to the community. Substantial effort was made within the bounds of legislation to manage the risk clearly presented to the wider community.”

As shown in the report, there were numerous instances of Police, other agencies and members of the wider community who attempted to engage the individual to disengage him from his extremist views.

“Our view was that this individual was already radicalised before he first came to the attention of the authorities and was taking preparatory steps towards undertaking a terrorism offence. Ultimately, despite our attempts, the individual chose not to engage with any party,” Commissioner Coster says.

Police stands by the decisions and judgments made by our staff, with the information and options that were available to them.

“These decisions are never clear cut, but they were made in good faith and with diligent concern for the safety of the public.”

Police acknowledges the report’s findings about potential improvements.

“The report acknowledged agencies were working within the capabilities provided through legal and systemic structures at the time.

“Police has continued to develop its approach and capability to manage cases like these.

“Police acknowledges this work remains ongoing within the organisation and across the wider sector.”

In other matters Police has had success in working with government and community partners to engage with individuals and turn them away from a path of violent extremism.

“Police cannot comment on the specifics of any one case, but generally speaking it has involved wrap around support provided by appropriate agencies, and has included appropriate community engagement,” Commissioner Coster says.

“These individuals may have come to Police attention through viewing extremist content online. While this may or may not lead to charges, it is always a key priority for Police to attempt to disengage the individual from extremist views.”

Police is also leading the development of He Aranga Ake, a multi-agency preventative approach to identifying persons of concern, to reduce the likelihood of violent extremism.

The approach utilises appropriate, coordinated, supported and effective interventions that are proportionate to the person of concerns’ risk, needs, responsivity and circumstances.

© Scoop Media

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.

Are you a Professional User of Scoop?

Scoop has an Ethical Paywall model - with Scoop Pro - where organisations pay a reasonable fee for using Scoop for professional use, this keeps Scoop accessible for personal users for free.
Save up to 50% for a limited time (t's & c's apply) add your email address below to find out more.

Find more from New Zealand Police on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS



Gordon Campbell: On Nursing’s Long Road To Residency


The reluctance to offer a direct pathway to residency to nurses never made any sense – whether that be politically, economically or in terms of the crying needs evident within the health system. Despite the glaring labour shortages in public health, the government has dragged its feet over the residency issue – even while more nimble-footed countries were continuing to outbid us for these skilled workers in global demand. Any pennies we saved in carefully restricting the influx of foreign nurses have been at the cost of burning out the nurses that we did have, and driving many of them away to better pay and conditions in Australia...
More>>



 
 


Government: Major Expansion Of Green List To Help Fill Labour Shortages
Immigration Minister Michael Wood today announced a suite of measures to further support New Zealand businesses through the global labour shortage and attract more high skilled workers long term... More>>

Government: PM Thanks Retiring Ministers And MPs
Six of the Government’s 64 MPs will retire at the 2023 election, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern announced today... More>>


National: Tama Potaka Wins Hamilton West
“The people of Hamilton West have sent a message to the Labour Government,” National Leader Christopher Luxon says. Election night results in the Hamilton West by-election put National’s Tama Potaka ahead by more than 2,000 votes from Labour’s Georgie Dansey... More>>


Public Service Commission: Conflict Of Interest Review Findings
Public Service Commissioner Peter Hughes today released the findings of a review into how public service agencies managed conflicts of interest while procuring the services... More>>

Government: Backs Eastern Busway Extension, Delivering Progress On Vital Transport Projects
Faster travel times and a more reliable bus service is coming to more of Auckland’s eastern suburbs, with the Government confirming investment in the next phases of the Eastern Busway... More>>




Government: Circuit Breaker Introduced To Stop Children Re-offending

The Government will introduce a ‘circuit-breaker’ response aimed at quickly addressing the repeat offending of a small group of children and young people... More>>

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Follow Scoop on Google News
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 
 