Car On Fire - SH18 / Upper Harbour Motorway

Police are advising motorists to expect delays on State Highway 18 this afternoon due to a car being on fire.

The incident has occurred on west-bound lanes near Tauhinu Road, Greenhithe.

No injuries have been reported but traffic is being impacted in the area.

Emergency serivices are currently responding and motorists are advised to take an alternative route, or allow additional time to reach their destination this afternoon.

© Scoop Media

