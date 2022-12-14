Operation Cobalt – Arrests Of Gang Members In Aoraki Area

Aoraki Area Commander Inspector Vicki Walker:

Police are continuing to hold gang members accountable for unlawful behaviour as part of Operation Cobalt in the Aoraki area.

Staff executed two search warrants at an address in Timaru on Friday, 9 December and Monday, 13 December.

A 39-year-old man has been remanded in custody to appear in Timaru District Court on 17 January.

He is facing a number of charges, including Aggravated Robbery, Kidnapping and Possession of drugs for supply.

A 28-year-old man has also been remanded in custody to appear on 10 January.

He is facing a number of charges, including Aggravated Robbery and Kidnapping.

Police are committed to disrupting the unlawful activities of organised criminal groups that perpetuate harm within the community.

“We as Police see the harm that gangs inflict within the community and the public can expect us to investigate in a timely and safe manner,” says Inspector Vicki Walker.

Aoraki has seen some significant operations take place this year, including Op Mastiff in September followed by Op Fairway in November, which has put 21 gang-related offenders before the Court.

AOS staff have provided support with terminations to ensure the safe execution of such operations.

“Police will not tolerate unlawful activity that impacts the community’s sense of safety and are actively committed to investigating any reports of such behaviour."

Anyone with information is asked to contact Police via 105 by phone on online, or alternatively information can be provided anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-nz.org

© Scoop Media

