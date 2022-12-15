Power Outage Across Banks Peninsula

There’s a widespread power outage across Banks Peninsula.

We’re asking residents to please stop using water, including for flushing toilets, showering and washing. You can still take drinking water from your tap.

Without power we can’t pump water into our storage reservoirs, so will be operating on a limited supply until power is back on and we can refill our reservoirs.

Our wastewater network relies on power to pump wastewater from place to place. By stopping flushing you are helping us avoid wastewater overflows.

We are working with electricity providers and will provide more information as it is available. You can find more on the Orion website - https://www.oriongroup.co.nz/customers/power-outages/current

© Scoop Media

