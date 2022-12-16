Serious Incident - Upper Hutt - Wellington



Government: Royal Commission Lake Alice Report

The Abuse in Care Royal Commission’s case study Inquiry into the Lake Alice Child and Adolescent Unit has been presented to Parliament, Minister for the Public Service Chris Hipkins and Minister of Internal Affairs Jan Tinetti said today... More>>

ALSO:

Abuse in Care Royal Commission of Inquiry - Children Tortured At Lake Alice And Failed By The State



Prime Minister: Address To President Zelenskyy

Kia ora Mr President, On behalf of the people of Aotearoa New Zealand, thank you. Yours is a country at war and you are at the helm... More>>



Government: Major Expansion Of Green List To Help Fill Labour Shortages

Immigration Minister Michael Wood today announced a suite of measures to further support New Zealand businesses through the global labour shortage and attract more high skilled workers long term... More>>





