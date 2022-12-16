Serious Crash, Blockhouse Bay - Auckland City

Police are advising motorists to avoid Taylor Street in Blockhouse Bay, following a serious crash.

The single vehicle crash occurred at the Taylor Street and Busby Street intersection at around 4:45am.

Initial indications suggest one person has been seriously injured.

The Serious Crash Unit has been advised and the road is likely to be shut for some time.

Motorists are asked to please avoid the area.

