Te Uruhi Granted Resource Consent

Kāpiti Coast District Council today received the decision from the independent hearing panel that they have granted a resource consent to build and operate the Te Uruhi biosecurity and visitor centre.

Chief Executive Darren Edwards said in line with Council’s decision on 24 November, staff are preparing a report covering up-to-date data to inform Councillors’ decision whether to proceed with the project. This report is due to be presented to Council in early 2023 and more information will be available then.

The resource consent decision can be viewed on Council’s website: https://www.kapiticoast.govt.nz/kapiti-coast-district-council-te-uruhi/#decision

Find out more about Te Uruhi at kapiticoast.govt.nz/teuruhi

