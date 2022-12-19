Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Changes Needed To Ensure Hawke's Bay Water Security 

Monday, 19 December 2022, 2:02 pm
Press Release: Hawke's Bay Regional Council

Climate change is driving a growing gap between water demand and supply in Hawke’s Bay, according to a new report on the region’s water usage. It shows that Hawke’s Bay needs to change how it uses water.

Jointly funded by Kānoa – Regional Economic Development and Investment Unit and Hawke’s Bay Regional Council, the Regional Water Assessment (RWA) investigates how much water the region currently has, how it’s used, and what that will look like in future.

Regional Council Chair, Hinewai Ormsby, says Council has shared the report with Treaty partners, mayors and stakeholders this week ahead of a wider release of the document in the New Year.

“The report highlights that our waterways have no more to give, while at the same time pressure on our water supplies is only set to increase as our community and economy grows.”

“In the past, we’ve treated natural resources, including water, as if they were practically endless but we now know that’s not the case. Climate change and increasing demand are putting our future water security at further risk,” says Chair Ormsby.

Regional Water Security Programme Director, Tom Skerman, says this is the first time a Regional Council in New Zealand has completed a region-wide stock take of its water supply and demand to inform decisions about how to better manage water in the future.

“The report focused on the July 2019 to June 2020 year. We found that at the start of the year, 10.2 billion cubic metres (Bm3) of water was held across all water sources in the region, and over the year 13.9Bm3 was carried by our rivers, with more than 16Bm3 of rain falling on our region,” says Mr Skerman.

“On the surface of it we have a lot of freshwater flowing through our region, but we don’t have enough water at the time when it’s needed – in the heart of our increasingly dry summers.”

In 2019/20 Hawke’s Bay used 138 million cubic metres (Mm3) of water, with 64% being used by agriculture, 19% for households, and 13% for manufacturing and processing.

The report, based on leading-edge research, then forecasts future gaps between supply and demand by modelling scenarios based on current demand, climate change projections, and economic forecasts.

“The scenarios tell us that if Hawke’s Bay doesn’t change its water use behaviour at all, our region will face a potential shortfall of nearly 115Mm3 by 2060. Even if we implement significant water savings and efficiencies, we will need nearly 25Mm3 more water by 2040, increasing to 33Mm3 by 2060.”

“This will have consequences right across the community, from lower water levels in rivers and flow on impacts to biodiversity, to less economic productivity and increasingly inequitable access to freshwater.”

The report provides practical options for sustainably managing freshwater that the community can discuss through the Regional Council’s Kotahi Plan engagement process over the next few years.

“Options include reducing rural demand through irrigation efficiency and agriculture conservation, while our urban communities can focus on reducing the demand on the public supply through conservation campaigns, water efficiency, and the option of water metering. The report also highlights the use of water pricing as an additional option to manage demand.”

The report also looks into how we can slow water down, or hold more water in the environment for longer, through wetland protection, improved farming practices and water storage.

Chair Ormsby says the report is a new reference point for discussion on how the region will give effect to Central Government’s freshwater principle, Te Mana o te Wai, which prioritises the health of the water first, then water for human health before other uses, such as the economy.

“If mana whenua, water users and the community come together now, Hawke's Bay can plan for the future it wants. We simply need to strike a sensible balance between reducing demand and increasing supply to ensure Hawke's Bay has long-term, climate-resilient, and secure supplies of freshwater, for all.”

The full report will be released publicly in February, following presentations to Regional Council governors and key stakeholders. Alongside this, the Regional Council will release a summary document of the report and an education campaign to increase awareness of water security issues.

For further information, please see the document Regional Water Assessment – key take outs https://www.hbrc.govt.nz/assets/Document-Library/Water/Regional-Water-Assessment-media-brief.pdf

For more on wider Regional Water Security Programme, please visit www.hbrc.govt.nz/hawkes-bay/projects/regional-water-security-programme/

© Scoop Media

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.

Are you a Professional User of Scoop?

Scoop has an Ethical Paywall model - with Scoop Pro - where organisations pay a reasonable fee for using Scoop for professional use, this keeps Scoop accessible for personal users for free.
Save up to 50% for a limited time (t's & c's apply) add your email address below to find out more.

Find more from Hawke's Bay Regional Council on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS



Gordon Campbell: On Palestine’s Christmas And A Holiday Music Playlist


At this time of year, nominally Christian nations are preparing to celebrate the birth of Christ in Bethlehem. Last week however, the UN Human Rights Commission issued a press release condemning “the rampant Israeli settler violence and excessive use of force by Israeli forces” this year against Palestinians living on the occupied West Bank...
More>>



 
 


Public Service Commission: Secretary For Children And Chief Executive, Oranga Tamariki Ministry For Children Appointed
Deputy Public Service Commissioner Ms Helene Quilter QSO has today announced the appointment of Mr Chappie Te Kani to the position of Secretary for Children and Chief Executive, Oranga Tamariki... More>>

Government: Offshore Renewables Explored As Part Of Transition To Clean Energy
The Government is seeking public feedback on the development of offshore renewable energy infrastructure like wind farms, Energy and Resources Minister Dr Megan Woods said today... More>>


Government: Royal Commission Lake Alice Report
The Abuse in Care Royal Commission’s case study Inquiry into the Lake Alice Child and Adolescent Unit has been presented to Parliament, Minister for the Public Service Chris Hipkins and Minister of Internal Affairs Jan Tinetti said today... More>>

ALSO:


Fire and Emergency NZ: Firefighters Settle New Collective Agreement
Fire and Emergency NZ Chief Executive Kerry Gregory says professional firefighters’ ratification of a new collective employment agreement is a welcome and significant step forward... More>>



Government: Accounts Still On Track For Surplus

We face this with a strong starting point of low unemployment and low public debt as we have managed the books carefully,” Grant Robertson said... More>>


Public Service Commission: Conflict Of Interest Review Findings
Public Service Commissioner Peter Hughes today released the findings of a review into how public service agencies managed conflicts of interest while procuring the services... More>>


work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Follow Scoop on Google News
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 
 