New Year’s Eve Fireworks Confirmed

Tuesday, 20 December 2022, 9:50 am
Press Release: SKYCITY

Whether watching from the beach, local maunga or from the comfort of the couch, the SkyCity fireworks launched from the Sky Tower are the iconic Kiwi way of bringing in the New Year.

The fireworks, put on by SkyCity Auckland, will return to the City Centre this year, along with a laser light and animation show which will be synchronised with other iconic Auckland landmarks; the Harbour Bridge, Tāmaki Paenga Hira (Auckland Museum), and Te Ara I Whiti (The Light Path). To listen to the special soundtrack that is synchronised to the light and fireworks show, visit www.vector.co.nz/lights.

SkyCity Chief Operating Officer, Callum Mallett is looking forward to bringing the iconic fireworks back to the tower, “The Sky Tower fireworks have become a Kiwi tradition, it brings people together to reflect on the year gone past and look forward to the future.”

Auckland Mayor, Wayne Brown says, "After being cancelled last year because of Covid, it's great news Auckland's traditional Sky Tower New Year's Eve fireworks will finally be back in 2022. It is an event seen around the world and we are proud to be kicking off 2023 from our city."

Mallett added, “A lot of planning goes into providing this wonderful event to our community, this year’s synchronised fireworks and laser light show is set to be one of our best yet.”

The five-minute and 20-second-long Sky Tower fireworks display, which is the highest in the Southern Hemisphere, will start with a 10 second countdown projected onto the base of the tower. Following this, 500 kgs of pyrotechnics will be launched from three purpose-built firing sites mounted onto levels 55, 61 and 64 of the Sky Tower (200-240M above ground.)

Planning of the fireworks display started six-months earlier, with pre-production and programming of the firing field computers and address signal boxes. The installation of the equipment required for the big event will take 250+ hours and include 14 Kilometres of electrical cabling and wiring.

For those living outside of Auckland, the fireworks display will be broadcast live on all three TVNZ channels; TVNZ 1, 2, DUKE and OnDemand.

